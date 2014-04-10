Everthing you need to know about Fox’s ’24: Live Another Day’

(CBR) Jack Bauer makes his “24” comeback in a few short weeks. Ahead of the return of the real-time thriller, Fox has unleashed four new behind-the-scenes videos that tell you everything you need to know about “Live Another Day”.

The limited series finds Bauer as a fugitive from justice after his unhinged killing spree at the end of Season 8. He resurfaces in London, but authorities can”t determine whether he”s there to assassinate former Secretary of Defense James Heller, now the President of the United States, or to help.

The new videos highlight the return of Bauer and other familiar characters, like hacker Chloe O”Brian and Heller”s daughter Audrey Raines.

We also meet plenty of new characters, including the CIA agents played by Benjamin Bratt and Yvonne Strahovksi, and the White House”s new chief of staff, played by Tate Donovan.

“24: Live Another Day” premieres May 5 on Fox.