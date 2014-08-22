Exclusive: Peek inside the pulp-action of The Multiversity’s Society of Superheroes

08.22.14

Starting in September, join the Society of Superheroes from Earth-20 in “THE MULTIVERSITY: THE SOCIETY OF SUPER-HEROES: CONQUERORS OF THE COUNTER-WORLD #1.” Led by Doc Fate, can the Society figure out who (or what) the demon-like Green Lantern protecting this iteration of the multiverse is? And just who are the aerial combat queens known only as the Blackhawks? And most importantly, will the Society of Superheroes be able to ward off their evil doppelgängers from Earth-40?

Being heralded as “…pulp superhero action with a post-modern twist,” this one-shot is written by Grant Morrison with art by Karl Story and Chris Sprouse.

HitFix is happy to offer an exclusive first look at two variant covers that will accompany the issue!

THE MULTIVERSITY: THE SOCIETY OF SUPER-HEROES: CONQUERORS OF THE COUNTER-WORLD #1 VARIANT COVER BY FRAZER IRVING

Image Credit: DC Entertainment

THE MULTIVERSITY: THE SOCIETY OF SUPER-HEROES: CONQUERORS OF THE COUNTER-WORLD #1 VARIANT COVER BY GUILLEM MARCH

Image Credit: DC Entertainment

“The Multiversity” is a series of 8 stand alone issues that will come together to form the overall Multiversity storyline. “Conquerors of the Counter-World #1” acts as Chapter Two and will be available on September 17th.

