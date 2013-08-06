Exclusive: First look at revived ‘Batman: Black and White’ #1 variant

(CBR) DC Comics has provided CBR News with an exclusive first look at Phil Noto’s variant cover for “Batman: Black and White” #1, which hits September 4. The revival of the original 1996 limited series features stories from a cornucopia of creators bringing their unique take on the Dark Knight. The debut issue of the new miniseries features work from Chip Kidd, Neal Adams, Joe Quinones, Maris Wicks, John Arcudi, Howard Mackie, Sean Murphy, Michael Cho and Chris Samnee.

The first issue was solicited with a black and white variant cover by Marc Silvestri, but DC has shifted Slivestri’s cover to be the main image, while Noto’s image will serve as the variant.

Check out Noto’s take on Batman below.