‘Fast Six’ star Vin Diesel revs up anticipation with two new images from the film

11.20.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

Who needs a PR firm when you’ve got Vin Diesel in your corner?

The “Fast Six” star – who has also taken a “direct-to-the-fans” approach to promoting his forthcoming “Riddick” sequel – has shared two new images from the upcoming franchise entry via his official Facebook page, giving fans yet another taste of the highly-anticipated follow-up that has director Justin Lin re-teaming with Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges for yet another round of rubber-burning mayhem.

The first photo, which features Diesel, Walker and Brewster’s characters gathered for a little backyard powwow,  is accompanied by the following caption: “1999, is when the three of us first worked together in our respective roles…How fortunate we are, to be allowed to evolve our characters over a decade. P.s. Last month of filming… blessed.”

In the second image, Diesel’s character pilots a red muscle car through an unknown, probably European, location (albeit one predictably populated by some curvaceous mega-hotties).

The last installment in the franchise, 2011’s “Fast Five,” grossed a whopping $626 million worldwide.

“Fast Six” is slated for release on May 24.

Will you be seeing “Fast Six” when it hits theaters? Let us know in the comments.

