First Look: Dwayne Johnson as Roadblock in ‘G.I. Joe: Retaliation’

One man is doing everything he can to convince moviegoers that the new “G.I. Joe” movie is going to be much better than the last one and he wasn’t even in the first movie. Yes, through the compelling power of twitter, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has made it is mission to make sure no one thinks “G.I. Joe: Retaliation” is in the same vein of the cartoony, over-the-top extravaganza known as “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.” And with production beginning this week, Johnson tweeted the first official image of his character, a new member of the Joe team, Roadblock.

Johnson didn’t say much about what he was shooting on Jon Chu’s set Tuesday, but he made sure everyone knew filming in the desert in the summer means it’s hot. Like, 110 degrees hot.

The idea that Paramount would let Johnson debut a portrait of Roadblock so early isn’t that surprising. With almost 1 million followers (953,000 and counting) Johnson has a whole army of prophetizing fans at his disposal. Plus, after the recent debuts of images from “The Dark Knight Rises,” “The Hobbit” and “Man of Steel” it may never be too early to show your wares.

You can check out the first official images of Johnson as Roadblock below. Does it meet your approval?

“G.I. Joe: Retaliation” opens nationwide on June 29, 2012.