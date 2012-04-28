First look: Justin Bieber reveals ‘Believe’ album covers

#Justin Bieber
04.28.12 6 years ago 2 Comments

While we wait with bated breath for him to finally drop the video for his hit “Boyfriend,” Justin Bieber took to his Twitter to reveal two different covers for his upcoming album “Believe.”

The album, which features guest spots from Drake, Kanye West and Taylor Swift, reportedly finds the Biebmeister tackling personal issues, including that crazy paternity suit.

Here’s the stark-but-handsome standard edition cover:

Uploaded with ImageShack.us

Or, if you prefer a little more color in your Biebz, he also tweeted this pic, along with, “and this is the DELUXE #BELIEVEalbumCover – #52DAYS – excited? expect the unexpected.” Take a look:

Uploaded with ImageShack.us

“Believe” drops June 19. Which version will you get?

TOPICS#Justin Bieber
TAGSBELIEVEJustin Bieber

