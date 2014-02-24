Five fantastic villians best suited to take on Fox’s new ‘Fantastic Four

(CBR) After years of development, Fox has finally revealed the identities of the next quartet of actors chosen to portray Marvel”s first family on the big screen. In 2015′s fresh start film, Miles Teller will play Mr. Fantastic, Kate Mara will be the Invisible Woman, Michael B. Jordan will flame on as the Human Torch and Jamie Bell will become quite familiar with a MOCAP suit as he tackles the Thing. This youthful casting matches up with early reports that have singled out the “Ultimate Fantastic Four” series – which features young adult versions of the characters – as the source material.

Now that the four main characters are out of the way, all attention will now turn toward finding out exactly who they”ll be going up against in this new franchise. Considering the four actors cast in the film, here are our guesses as to which bad guy will be striking fear into the Fantastic Four”s hearts.