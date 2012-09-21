Florence Welch stars in new video for Calvin Harris’ ‘Sweet Nothing’

British pop prince Calvin Harris has some pretty cool friends. First, he started paling around with Rihanna, and now he’s made a video with Florence Welch (of Florence + the Machine fame).

She’s one of the many guests on Harris’ upcoming album, performing on a song called “Sweet Nothing.” Florence adds her throaty vocals to a throbbing dancebeat, and the result is propulsive and ear catching, while also providing some series drama.

The video is a little cinematic catharsis, directed by Vincent Haycock. As the resident singer in a seedy stip joint, Florence (with androgynous haircut and suit) entertains some dead-eyed regulars, while simultaneously, her abusive boyfriend gets what’s coming to him. Her onstage breakdown is really something to see. Maybe some acting roles are forthcoming?

Watch it here: