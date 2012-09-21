Florence Welch stars in new video for Calvin Harris’ ‘Sweet Nothing’

#Video
09.21.12 6 years ago

British pop prince Calvin Harris has some pretty cool friends. First, he started paling around with Rihanna, and now he’s made a video with Florence Welch (of Florence + the Machine fame).

She’s one of the many guests on Harris’ upcoming album, performing on a song called “Sweet Nothing.” Florence adds her throaty vocals to a throbbing dancebeat, and the result is propulsive and ear catching, while also providing some series drama. 

The video is a little cinematic catharsis, directed by Vincent Haycock. As the resident singer in a seedy stip joint, Florence (with androgynous haircut and suit) entertains some dead-eyed regulars, while simultaneously, her abusive boyfriend gets what’s coming to him. Her onstage breakdown is really something to see. Maybe some acting roles are forthcoming?

Watch it here:



Harris’ new album “18 Months,” featuring guests like Rihanna, Dizzee Rascal, Eliie Goulding and more, hits stores October 19.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSCalvin Harrisflorence welchSweet Nothingvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP