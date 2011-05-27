Former ‘Scrubs’ star Zach Braff may join Sam Raimi’s ‘Oz: The Great and Powerful’

#Mila Kunis #James Franco
05.27.11 7 years ago

Former “Scrubs” star Zach Braff is in talks to join James Franco and Mila Kunis in Disney’s “Oz: The Great and Powerful,” according to Deadline.com.

The prequel to 1939’s “Wizard of Oz” centers on a charming circus magician (Franco) who crash-lands his hot air balloon into the enchanted land of Oz. There, the locals mistake him for a genuine wizard and enlist him to defeat the rule of the Wicked Witch and help return Oz to its former peaceful ways.

Braff would play Frank, the magician’s loyal assistant.

Kunis is on board as the seductive, but conflicted, witch Theodora, while Rachel Weisz and Michelle Williams are in talks to play two other witches.

Sam Raimi (the “Spider-Man” films and “The Evil Dead” series) will direct from a script by Mitchell Kapner and David Lindsay-Abaire. Joe Roth, Josh Donen and Grant Curtis producing, with Palek Patel acting as executive producer.

“Oz: The Great and Powerful” begins shooting this July in Michigan.

Disney will release the 3D film nationwide on March 8, 2013.

Best known for his stint on “Scrubs,” Braff also wrote, directed and starred in the hit indie film “Garden State,” with Natalie Portman, in 2004. His new play “All New People” opens off-Broadway on July 25. On the big screen, Braff will soon be seen opposite Jessica Biel (“The A-Team”) and Chloe Moretz (“Kick-Ass”) in “The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mila Kunis#James Franco
TAGSjames francoL Frank BaumMILA KUNISoz the great and powerfulSAM RAIMIWizard of Ozzach braff

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP