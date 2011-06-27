From ‘Dancing’ to ‘Once Upon a Time,’ ABC sets Fall 2011 premiere dates

Following in the footsteps of The CW and FOX , ABC has announced its Fall 2011 premiere dates.





The official Nielsen TV Season begins on Monday, September 19 and most of ABC’s premieres will be that week, but thanks to a slew of extended premieres, several shows will have to wait a while.





The premieres set for that September 19 week are Monday’s “Dancing with the Stars” and “Castle,” Tuesday’s “Dancing” results and “Body of Proof,” Wednesday’s “The Middle,” “Modern Family” and “Revenge,” Thursday’s “Charlie’s Angels” and “Grey’s Anatomy” and Sunday’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” “Desperate Housewives” and “Pan Am.”





Because both “The Middle” and “Modern Family” are getting hour-long premieres on September 21, 8:30 comedy “Suburgatory” and 9:30 comedy “Happy Endings” will start their seasons on September 28. A two-hour September 22 premiere for “Grey’s Anatomy” will force “Private Practice” to return on September 29.





ABC also has delayed premieres for “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (Oct. 2), the Tuesday Tim Allen comedy “Last Man Standing” (an hour-long airing on October 11) and the Tuesday comedy “Man Up” (Oct. 18). “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” will depart Sundays for Fridays on October 21 and the Sunday drama “Once Upon a Time” will premiere on October 23.





Although “Apartment 23” and “Cougar Town” are expected to air on Tuesdays in the late fall after “Dancing with the Stars” completes its run, ABC hasn’t announced a formal premiere.





Here’s a chart of ABC’s fall launches:



