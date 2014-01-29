‘Frozen’ trumps Grammy nominees in album sales this week

Despite speculation that the Grammys would boost sales for winners and nominees, no one was a match for the soundtrack to Disney’s “Frozen,” which reclaims the top spot on the Billboard 200. Up from No. 2 last week, the soundtrack sold 93,000 copies (+7%), according to Nielsen SoundScan, earning its third nonconsecutive No. 1.

Though it came out in November, the film was the fourth-highest-grossing movie for the weekend of Jan. 24-26. The soundtrack is the first to spend three or more weeks at No. 1 since 2003″s “Bad Boys II.”

The new compilation “2014 Grammy Nominees,” which highlights songs and artists from this year’s Grammy Awards, debuts at No. 2 with 59,000. The album was released early this year and industry sources suggest that helped it gain more exposure and outsell initial forecasts of 40,000. It”s the highest debut the annual compilation has had since 2007.

Beyonce”s self-titled album increases from No. 4 to No. 3 with 48,000 (-22%). It”s expected to continue strong sales next week boosted by her Grammy performance of “Drunk in Love” with Jay Z.

At No. 4, A Great Big World breaks into the top 10 with its first album, “Is There Anybody Out There?,” which sold nearly 48,000. The duo already has a hit with its Christina Aguilera-assisted single “Say Something.”

Grammy winner and performer Lorde rises from No. 7 to No. 5 (+19%), while “Kidz Bop 25” drops from No. 3 to No. 6 with 36,000 (-53%).

Young the Giant”s second album, “Mind Over Matter,” marks its largest debut to date at No. 7 with 34,000. The rockers’ 2011, self-titled album peaked at No. 42 with 10,000.

Last week’s No. 1, Bruce Springsteen’s “High Hopes,” descends to No. 8 with 26,000 in its second week (-74%).

Grammy performer Katy Perry holds onto No. 9 with “PRISM,” which sold 25,000 copies (+11%), and Eminem’s “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” slips from No. 8 to No. 10 with 24,000 (-16%).

Sales are down 4% this week compared to the previous week and down 13% compared to the same week last year. Year-to-date album sales are down 14% compared with the previous year.