Garbage sets release date for ‘Not Your Kind of People’

01.30.12 7 years ago

Garbage may have last released an album before the advent of Facebook and Twitter, but the band has certainly caught on to leaking out news about its new set bit by bit by bit via the world wide webs.

Last week came news of the launch of Garbage’s own label and a Spring release date. Now, we get the release date and more tour dates.

“Not Your Kind of People” will come out May 15 on Stunvolume.   In a refreshing bit of non-hype, Garbage”s Duke Erikson jokes in the news, released via the band”s brand new website,garbage.com, “We haven”t felt this good about a Garbage record since the last one!”

The Shirley Manson-fronted quartet had previously announced several tour dates, but has now beefed up the slate, including a May 9 London date at the Troxy.  The group also hints at some U.S.  and European festival dates… hmmmm.

Would you like to see Garbage at Coachella, Lollapalooza or any other festival?

MAY
9th                    London, England                          Troxy?
11th                  St. Petersburg, Russia                 Jubilenyi Hall
12th                  Moscow, Russia                           Crocus City Hall?
16th                  Paris, France                                Olympia??Festival Tour Dates?

JUNE
16th                  Hultsfred, Sweden                      Hultsfred Festival?
17th                  Aarhus, Denmark                       Northside Festival?
22nd                 Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany   Southside Festival?
23rd                  Scheessel, Germany                  Hurricane Festival, Red Stage?
28th                  Werchter, Belgium                    Rock Werchter, Pyramid Marquee

