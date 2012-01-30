Garbage sets release date for ‘Not Your Kind of People’

Garbage may have last released an album before the advent of Facebook and Twitter, but the band has certainly caught on to leaking out news about its new set bit by bit by bit via the world wide webs.

Last week came news of the launch of Garbage’s own label and a Spring release date. Now, we get the release date and more tour dates.

“Not Your Kind of People” will come out May 15 on Stunvolume. In a refreshing bit of non-hype, Garbage”s Duke Erikson jokes in the news, released via the band”s brand new website,garbage.com, “We haven”t felt this good about a Garbage record since the last one!”

The Shirley Manson-fronted quartet had previously announced several tour dates, but has now beefed up the slate, including a May 9 London date at the Troxy. The group also hints at some U.S. and European festival dates… hmmmm.

Would you like to see Garbage at Coachella, Lollapalooza or any other festival?

MAY

9th London, England Troxy?

11th St. Petersburg, Russia Jubilenyi Hall

12th Moscow, Russia Crocus City Hall?

16th Paris, France Olympia??Festival Tour Dates?

JUNE

16th Hultsfred, Sweden Hultsfred Festival?

17th Aarhus, Denmark Northside Festival?

22nd Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany Southside Festival?

23rd Scheessel, Germany Hurricane Festival, Red Stage?

28th Werchter, Belgium Rock Werchter, Pyramid Marquee