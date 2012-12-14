Garrett Hedlund will return in ‘Tron 3’

Garrett Hedlund is coming back online in Disney’s upcoming follow-up to 2010’s “Tron Legacy.”

In “Tron Legacy,” Hedlund played Sam Flynn, the son of the hero of the 1982 original, Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges). Olivia Wilde and Michael Sheen also starred.

When asked about the possibility of returning for the sequel, Hedlund confirmed the new to Next Movie, asking, “Are we gonna break this now?”

“I’m very excited, Disney’s very excited,” he added.

Disney recently inked a deal with Jesse Wigutow (“Eragon,” the upcoming “Peter and the Starcatchers”) to write the screenplay. Joseph Kosinski, who directed “Tron Legacy,” is also returning, but it’s not known at this point which other cast members will be coming back.

Hedlund will next be seen opposite “Twilight’s” Kristen Stewart in the Jack Kerouac adaptation “On the Road” and in the Coen Brothers’ “Inside Llewyn Davis.”