There have been many Star Wars TV shows — The Clone Wars (which is being revived), Rebels, Disney XD’s current Resistance — but none with more anticipation, or a higher budget, than The Mandalorian. The live-action series takes place after the “stories of Jango and Boba Fett” (“Boba Fett?! Where?”) when “another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe,” according to writer Jon Favreau.

The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Like any good flannel shirt-wearing dad, Star Wars creator George Lucas, who sold Lucasfilm to the Walt Disney Company for $4.05 billion in 2012, came to check in on his baby on Friday, and to celebrate Favreau’s birthday with a bottle of wine. It’s at least the third time Lucas has visited the set of a Star Wars project since the sale to Disney (he dropped by while Rogue One and Solo were filming). Gotta pass the hours until the Howard the Duck reboot somehow, I guess.

“He came by to visit the first day that I picked up shooting,” Solo director Ron Howard said about having Lucas on set. “George and his wife, Melody, came by to pay a little set visit. It made me feel great. He told me just trust my instincts, you know? I know he kind of fundamentally feels like, first and foremost, [these films are] for 12-year-old boys, and yet even he knows that it’s grown so far beyond that, and the fans have grown with the series in a great, important way.”

The Mandalorian is expected to premiere on as-yet-unnamed Disney’s streaming service in 2019.