‘Glee’s’ Matthew Morrison sets summer national tour

While the ‘Glee’ kids are hitting the road together this summer, one of the grown-ups will be working on his own tour.

Matthew Morrison — known also as Mr. Schuester on the hit FOX show — has lined up theater and club shows in support of his as-yet-untitled forthcoming solo album.

The party starts off at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on June 18. Artist presale for tickets is on April 4, an American Express presale starts April 6 and general onsale starts on April 15.

The singer has paired with comedy website Funny Or Die “to create original content for the tour.  The videos will premiere exclusively on Funny Or Die, and Funny Or Die is also producing original content that will be incorporated into the live show,” according to a release.

And in the spirit of his television show, Morrison is letting regional glee clubs open up for his shows. The contest details to enter can be found here.

As previously reported, Morrison has released a new song from his set, “Summer Rain.”He can be seen singing it on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” on April 6 and on “Ellen” on April 11.

Here are Matthew Morrison’s tour dates:

Saturday, June 18        Minneapolis, MN         Orpheum Theatre
Sunday, June 19          St. Louis, MO              Fabulous Fox Theatre
Tuesday, June 21         Rosemont, IL               Rosemont Theatre
Wednesday, June 22    Columbus, OH             Palace Theatre
Thursday, June 23       Detroit, MI                   Detroit Opera House
Monday, June 27         Philadelphia, PA          Mann Center for the Performing Arts
Tuesday, June 28         Newark, NJ                  New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Wednesday, June 29    Boston, MA                 Citi Performing Arts Center Wang Theatre
Friday, July 1               New York, NY            Beacon Theatre
Saturday, July 2           Atlantic City, NJ          Caesar’s – Circus Maximus
Wednesday, July 6      Washington DC           DAR Constitution Hall
Thursday, July 7          Greensboro, NC           War Memorial Auditorium
Friday, July 8               Duluth, GA                  The Arena at Gwinnett Center
Sunday, July 10           Tampa, FL                   David A. Straz Jr Center for the Performing Arts
Monday, July 11          Orlando, FL                 Bob Carr Performing Arts Center
Wednesday, July 13    Boca Raton, FL            Mizner Park Amphitheatre
Thursday, July 14        Jacksonville, FL           Moran Theater
Saturday, July 16         Grand Prairie, TX        Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
Sunday, July 17           Austin, TX                   Bass Concert Hall
Tuesday, July 19         Phoenix, AZ                Comerica Theatre
Wednesday, July 20    San Diego, CA             Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay
Saturday, July 23         Los Angeles, CA          NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE

