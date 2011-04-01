‘Glee’s’ Matthew Morrison sets summer national tour

While the ‘Glee’ kids are hitting the road together this summer, one of the grown-ups will be working on his own tour.

Matthew Morrison — known also as Mr. Schuester on the hit FOX show — has lined up theater and club shows in support of his as-yet-untitled forthcoming solo album.

The party starts off at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis on June 18. Artist presale for tickets is on April 4, an American Express presale starts April 6 and general onsale starts on April 15.

The singer has paired with comedy website Funny Or Die “to create original content for the tour. The videos will premiere exclusively on Funny Or Die, and Funny Or Die is also producing original content that will be incorporated into the live show,” according to a release.

And in the spirit of his television show, Morrison is letting regional glee clubs open up for his shows. The contest details to enter can be found here.

As previously reported, Morrison has released a new song from his set, “Summer Rain.”He can be seen singing it on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” on April 6 and on “Ellen” on April 11.

Here are Matthew Morrison’s tour dates:

Saturday, June 18 Minneapolis, MN Orpheum Theatre

Sunday, June 19 St. Louis, MO Fabulous Fox Theatre

Tuesday, June 21 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre

Wednesday, June 22 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre

Thursday, June 23 Detroit, MI Detroit Opera House

Monday, June 27 Philadelphia, PA Mann Center for the Performing Arts

Tuesday, June 28 Newark, NJ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, June 29 Boston, MA Citi Performing Arts Center Wang Theatre

Friday, July 1 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

Saturday, July 2 Atlantic City, NJ Caesar’s – Circus Maximus

Wednesday, July 6 Washington DC DAR Constitution Hall

Thursday, July 7 Greensboro, NC War Memorial Auditorium

Friday, July 8 Duluth, GA The Arena at Gwinnett Center

Sunday, July 10 Tampa, FL David A. Straz Jr Center for the Performing Arts

Monday, July 11 Orlando, FL Bob Carr Performing Arts Center

Wednesday, July 13 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheatre

Thursday, July 14 Jacksonville, FL Moran Theater

Saturday, July 16 Grand Prairie, TX Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

Sunday, July 17 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall

Tuesday, July 19 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

Wednesday, July 20 San Diego, CA Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

Saturday, July 23 Los Angeles, CA NOKIA Theatre L.A. LIVE