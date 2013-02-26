‘Godzilla’ reboot taps ‘Cosmopolis’ star Juliette Binoche

#Godzilla
02.26.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Oscar-winning actress Juliette Binoche may be taking on her first summer tentpole.

The “Cosmopolis” thesp is in negotiations to star in Legendary’s forthcoming “Godzilla” reboot, potentially joining Elizabeth Olsen (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Kick-Ass”), both of whom also recently entered talks. No details on any of the roles have been released, and no deals will be made until screenwriter Frank Darabont (“The Walking Dead,” “The Mist”) turns in a new draft of the script to the studio (at least according to earlier reports).

Interestingly, story-breaker Variety includes no mention of Bryan Cranston in their article, which may indicate that the “Breaking Bad” star – who was reportedly in talks earlier this month – has parted ways with the Gareth Edwards-directed blockbuster.

Binoche, who has hewed closely to the arthouse throughout her career and rarely stars in studio movies, last appeared opposite Robert Pattinson in David Cronenberg’s “Cosmopolis” and will next be seen as the title character in the Bruno Dumont-directed biopic “Camille Claudel, 1915,” which premiered earlier this month at the Berlin Film Festival.

What do you think of Binoche starring in “Godzilla”? Let us know in the comments.

