Golden Globe winner Idris Elba confirms he’ll be reprising his role in ‘Thor 2’

With nearly $450 million in worldwide box-office it’s no wonder Marvel is moving fast on a sequel to “Thor”, with in-demand TV helmer Alan Taylor (“Mad Men”, “Boardwalk Empire”, “Game of Thrones”) filling the void left by Patty Jenkins in the director’s chair and screenwriter Robert Rodat (“Saving Private Ryan”) recently hired for scripting duties. Chris Hemsworth will be back as the title character, of course (it will be his third outing in the role after this summer’s “The Avengers”), and now it appears that Idris Elba, who played Asgardian sentry Heimdall in the first film, will be returning for the second entry as well.

“‘Thor 2’ for sure,” Elba told MTV News in an interview yesterday evening. “‘Avengers’, we’re not sure about, but ‘Thor 2’ we’re going at it again.”

In addition to his win last night at the Golden Globes for his lead performance in the BBC crime series “Luther”, Elba has been making some impressive headway in Hollywood as of late, bagging roles in this year’s “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance” and Ridley Scott’s “Prometheus” in addition to Guillermo del Toro’s sci-fi spectacular “Pacific Rim”, which is slated for release on May 10, 2013. During the MTV interview he noted he would be returning to Toronto this morning to continue shooting on the latter film:

“I love it. Guillermo’s a genius, and the film we’re making is a huge film, bad monster movie and robots and me,” he said.

“Thor 2” has been scheduled for release on November 15, 2013.

