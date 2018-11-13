‘Gotham’ Season 5 Videos And Episode Titles Hint At The Villains To Come

Gotham‘s fifth and final season doesn’t premiere until January 3rd, but that hasn’t kept them from divulging upcoming storylines or hinting at Joker and Harley (two characters they can’t actually use on the TV side of things). Now they’ve also released some revealing episode titles and a couple of brief promo videos.

The “Day 1” video shows the beginning of the “No Man’s Land” storyline started in the season 4 finale, in which Jeremiah and Ra’s al Ghul blow up all bridges leading into Gotham, stranding the city and allowing for villains to carve out their territory (Penguin creates a monopoly on ammunition and Penguin takes over the public library, of course). The second video picks up 21 days later when supplies are running low and people are getting more desperate:

