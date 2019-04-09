An Extended ‘Gotham’ Trailer Teases The Final Battle For Gotham City

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Gotham has only two episodes left in its final season, and it’s going to be as chaotic and packed with villains as we’ve come to expect from this bonkers Batman prequel series. Speaking of Batman, we already know the final episode will include a time jump ten years into the future, where Jeremiah is back, Riddler is still committing crimes with a heavier Penguin (who will have a monocle, as hinted at by an eye injury in the trailer above), and Bruce has finally become Batman, suit and all. (Although we’ve heard an older, buffer actor will be wearing the suit.) Rumor has it Jim Gordon and Barbara Kean’s daughter (the future Batgirl) may appear as a ten year old in the time jump scenes.

But before all that, we’ll see Bane and Nyssa al Ghul try to complete Ra’s al Ghul’s plan to reduce Gotham to ashes so a “dark knight” can rise. Their plan also involves kidnapping Jim Gordon’s newborn daughter, because of course they would. Here’s the synopsis for that next episode, titled “They Did What?” (which is also what we say about every episode).