Grant Gustin drops hints on The Flash’s upcoming appearance on ‘Arrow’

(CBR) The CW announced earlier this month that “Glee” veteran Grant Gustin will play Barry Allen, and his eventual alter ego “The Flash”, on three episodes of its breakout drama Arrow, a storyline designed to lead to a spinoff series. That casting news was met with a dose of skepticism by some fans, which is something the 23-year-old actor can certainly understand.

“I got an audition and I was really excited and a little skeptical at first, because I”m a comic book fan,” he tells E! Online. “I know the character and know I”m a little young.”

Still, Gustin is incredibly enthusiastic about the role, even if he doesn”t have much concrete information about it.

“He”s not going to be The Flash immediately, obviously,” he says. “We”re going to be Barry Allen first in two episodes and then he”ll come back later as The Flash. I haven”t actually had a chance to read any scripts yet, so we”ll see.”

Gustin, who claims to be a fanboy, also notes that he liked the idea of the potential time-travel stories, even though he wasn”t aware the character had that ability before reading some of Geof Johns” comics. “I think that”d be a really fun thing to play with on the show is him kind of going to different times and experimenting with that,” he says. “That”d be fun.”

But what about the iconic Flash costume? “I would imagine, when The Flash comes he”ll be in a pretty traditional Flash costume,” Gustin teases. “That”s kind of what I”ve caught wind of.”

“Arrow” returns Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.