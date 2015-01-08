‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ leads Makeup and Hairstylists Guild nominations

This is the second year for the Makeup and Hairstylists Guild joining the awards game, and they've been a welcome addition to the circuit. They spread their nods thin across a number of categories, but it's a good window into what this branch digs, for sure.

This year, the only two films on the Academy's bake-off list of finalists that didn't garner any recognition were “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “Noah.” Meaning “Foxcatcher,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Maleficent” and “The Theory of Everything” were each represented in one form or another.

Meanwhile, “Guardians of the Galaxy” led with the most mentions at three, while “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Interstellar” and “Into the Woods” each got a pair.

As previously announced, Oscar-winning make-up artist Rick Baker and Emmy-nominated hair stylist Kathryn Blondell will receive the Guild's Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Check out the full list of nominees below.

Winners will be announced at the 2015 Makeup and Hairstylists Guild Awards will be held on Feb. 15.

FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURE (FEATURE FILMS)

Best Contemporary Makeup

“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”

Make-Up Artists: Allan Apone, Nicole Sortillon and Lisa Rocco (Petition)

“Gone Girl”

Make-Up Artists: Kate Biscoe and Gigi Williams

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Make-Up Artist: Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou

“Interstellar”

Make-Up Artists: Luisa Abel and Jay Wejebe

“Nightcrawler”

Make-Up Artists: Donald Mowat and Malanie Romero

Best Period and/or Character Makeup

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1”

Make-Up Artists: Ve Neill, Nikoletta Skarlatos and Conor McCullagh (Petition)

“Into the Woods”

Make-Up Artist: Peter Swords King

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Make-Up Artists: Frances Hannon and Julie Dartnell

“The Theory of Everything”

Make-Up Artists: Jan Sewell and Lesley Smith

“Unbroken”

Make-Up Artists: Toni G. and Nik Dorning

Best Special Effects Makeup

“Foxcatcher”

Make-Up Artists: Bill Corso and Dennis Liddiard

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Make-Up Artist: David White

“Into the Woods” (Meryl Streep Witch Prosthetics)

Make-Up Artists: J. Roy Helland (Personal) and Matthew Smith (Prosthetics)

“Maleficent”

Make-Up Artists: Rick Baker, Toni G. and Arjen Tuiten (Petition)

“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies”

Make-Up Artist: Gino Acevedos

Best Contemporary Hairstyling

“Birdman”

Hair Stylists: Jerry Popolis and Kat Drazen

“Guardians of the Galaxy”

Hair Stylist: Elizabeth Yianni-Georgiou

“Interstellar”

Hair Stylists: Patricia Dehaney and Jose L. Zamora

“St. Vincent”

Hair Stylist: Suzy Mazzarese-Allison

“Winter's Tale”

Hair Stylists: Alan D'Angerio and Jasen Sica

Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling

“Get on Up”

Hair Stylists: Carla Farmer and Shannon Bakeman

“Into the Woods”

Hair Stylists: Peter Swords King and J. Roy Helland

“Selma”

Hair Stylists: Melissa Forney and Pierce Austin

“The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Hair Stylists: Frances Hannon and Julie Dartnell

“The Theory of Everything”

Hair Stylists: Jan Sewell and Agnes Legere

TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA SERIES

Best Contemporary Makeup (TIE)

“Dancing with the Stars”

Make-Up Artists: Zena Shteysel, Angela Moos and Patti Ramsey Bortoli (Petition)

“House of Cards”

Make-Up Artists: Tricia Sawyer and Vasilios Tanis

“Orange is the New Black”

Make-Up Artists: Michal Bigger and Karen Reuter

“Sons of Anarchy”

Make-Up Artists: Tracey Anderson, Michelle Garbin and Sabine Roller Taylor (Petition)

“True Detective”

Make-Up Artists: Felicity Bowring and Linda Dowds

“The Walking Dead”

Make-Up Artists: Essie Cha, Mayumi Murakami and Chauntelle Langston (Petition)

Best Period and/or Character Makeup

“Boardwalk Empire”

Make-Up Artists: Michele Paris and Joe Farulla

“Downton Abbey”

Make-Up Artists: Magi Vaughan and Erika Ökvist

“Key & Peele”

Make-Up Artists: Scott Wheeler and Suzanne Diaz

“Mad Men”

Make-Up Artists: Lana Horochowski and Ron Pipes

“Masters of Sex – Season 2”

Make-Up Artist: Jean A. Black

Best Special Makeup Effects

“Boardwalk Empire”

Make-Up Artists: Michele Paris and Joe Farulla

“Grimm”

Make-Up Artists: Barney Burman and Michael Smithson

“Sleepy Hollow”

Make-Up Artists: Leo Corey Castellano and Mark Nieman

“Sons of Anarchy”

Make-Up Artists: Tracey Anderson, Carlton Coleman and Margie Kaklamanos (Petition)

“The Walking Dead”

Make-Up Artists: Greg Nicotero and Jake Garber

Best Contemporary Hairstyling

“Dancing with the Stars”

Hair Stylists: Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina and Jennifer Guerrero-Mazursky (Petition)

“House of Cards”

Hair Stylists: Sean Flanigan and Shunika Terry

“Orange is the New Black”

Hair Stylists: Angel De Angelis and Valerie Velez

“Pretty Little Liars”

Hair Stylists: Kim M. Ferry and Shari Perry

“The Voice”

Hair Stylists: Shawn Finch, Jerilynn Stephens and Cheryl Marks (Petition)

Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling

“Downton Abbey”

Hair Stylists: Magi Vaughan and Adam James Phillips

“Key & Peele”

Hair Stylists: Amanda Mofield and Raissa Patton

“Mad Men”

Hair Stylists: Theraesa Rivers and Arturo Rojas

“Masters of Sex – Season 2”

Hair Stylists: Kathrine Gordon, Darlene Brumfield and Candy Neal (Petition)

“True Detective”

Hair Stylists: Anne Morgan, Rita Parillo and Melizah Anguiano

TELEVISION MINI-SERIES or MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION (M.O.W)

Best Contemporary Makeup

“Fargo”

Make-Up Artists: Gail Kennedy and Joanne Preece

“Reckless”

Make-Up Artists: Jeanne Van Phue, Gigi Collins and Ashleigh Chavis (Petition)

“Sherlock”

Make-Up Artists: Claire Pritchard-Jones and Sarah Astley-Hughes

Best Period and/or Character Makeup

“American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash and Kim Ayers

“Fargo”

Make-Up Artists: Chris Glimsdale and Keith Sayer

“Houdini”

Make-Up Artist: Gregor Eckstein

“Olive Kitteridge”

Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Gerald Quist and Liz Bernstrom (Petition)

“The Normal Heart”

Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash and Sherri Laurence

Best Special Makeup Effects

“American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash and Christopher Nelson (Petition)

“Fargo”

Make-Up Artists: Gail Kennedy, David Trainor and Gunther Schetterer (Petition)

“Houdini”

Make-Up Artist: Gregor Eckstein

“Olive Kitteridge”

Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Gerald Quist and Hiroshi Yada (Petition)

“The Knick”

Make-Up Artist: Justin Raleigh

Best Contemporary Hairstyling

“Fargo”

Hair Stylists: Gail Kennedy and Joanne Preece

“Reckless”

Hair Stylists: Jeanne Van Phue and Gigi Collins

“Sherlock”

Hair Stylists: Claire Pritchard-Jones and Sarah Astley-Hughes

Best Period and/or Character Hairstyling

“American Horror Story: Freak Show”

Hair Stylists: Monte C. Haught and Michelle Ceglia

“Houdini”

Hair Stylist: Gregor Eckstein

“Olive Kitteridge”

Hair Stylist: Cydney Cornell

“The Knick”

Hair Stylists: Jerry Decarlo and Rose Chatterton

“The Normal Heart”

Hair Stylists: Chris Clark and Joe Whitmeyer

COMMERCIALS AND MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Makeup

2015 Audi A8

Make-Up Artists: Deborah Rutherford and Don Rutherford

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” Promo

Make-Up Artist: Kerry Herta

DIRECTV

Make-Up Artists: Scott Stoddard and Michael Ornelaz

“Handy” by 'Weird Al' Yankovic

Makeup Artist: Sean James Cummins

“One Direction”

Make-Up Artists: David Abbott and Shawn Blair

Best Hairstylist

Dodge Commercial

Hair Stylists: Judd Minter and Connie Kallos

Progressive Commercial

Hair Stylist: Dian Bethune Coble

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (LIVE STAGE)

Best Makeup

“Così fan tutte”

Make-Up Artists: Vanessa Dionne, Rheanne Garcia and Mario Duran (Petition)

“Kinky Boots”

Make-Up Artist: Sarah B. Wolfe

“La traviata”

Make-Up Artists: Darren K. Jinks and Brandi Strona

Best Hairstyling

“Così fan tutte”

Hair Stylists: Vanessa Dionne, Cassandra Russek and Rheanne Garcia (Petition)

“La traviata”

Hair Stylists: Darren K. Jinks and Linda Cardenas

“Motown The Musical,” National Tour

Hair Stylist: Brandon Bolton

“Madama Butterfly”

Hair Stylist: Gerd M. Mairandres

“Show Boat”

Hair Stylist: Gerd M. Mairandres