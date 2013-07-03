Happy 4th of July: Miley Cyrus says she’s just like Lil’ Kim ‘on the inside’

07.04.13 5 years ago

Miley Cyrus is one of our favorite obsessions here at RIOT, and for good reason. Not only is the former Disney princess morphing into Brigitte Nielsen before our very eyes and twerking her brains out at every available opportunity, in the above video she adds fuel to the fire by telling Billboard magazine that she feels just like Lil’ Kim “on the inside.”

“In my past life, I feel like that was me,” says Miley with a completely straight face. “I feel like Lil’ Kim is like who I am on the inside, and so she just makes me happy listening to her music…I just love her. I can’t help that I love her.”

And now, a terrifying photo of Miley Cyrus and Lil’ Kim at a party together:

