Warner Brothers

In respect to moms everywhere (84 percent of whom are named Martha) telling kids, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it all,” here’s one nice thing about Suicide Squad: Margot Robbie is really good in it! So good, in fact, that the actress is getting her own spinoff movie, free of the edge-lord Joker.

Directed by Cathy Yan (the first Asian woman to helm a modern superhero movie and only the second woman overall, after Wonder Woman‘s Patty Jenkins) and written by Christina Hodson (who replaced Joss Whedon to pen Batgirl), the film will center on Harley and the Birds of Prey superheroine team.

Despite being a new talent, Yan’s presentation for Birds of Prey was exceptional, and Robbie held firm to her desire for this film to be directed by a woman… The project is based on Birds of Prey, which in the DC universe teams Quinn with several other crime fighters, namely Black Canary, Barbara Gordon (Batgirl) and Huntress. It is not confirmed [which] will be characters in the film. (Via)

The status of Robbie’s other Harley movies, including a stand-alone effort with Jared Leto’s Joker and Gotham City Sirens, is unknown. (She’s preparing to star in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.) Yan’s feature debut — Dead Pigs, starring Atlanta‘s Zazie Beetz — premiered at Sundance this year.

(Via Deadline)