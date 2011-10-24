‘Harry Potter,’ George Clooney, Michelle Williams honored with Hollywood Film Awards

The Hollywood Film awards were held tonight, marking the first awards ceremony of the season. All honorees were previously announced. George Clooney and Michelle Williams won top acting honors while the public-voted Hollywood Movie Award went to “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.” Check out the full list of winners below.

Hollywood Movie Award: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”

Hollywood Producer Award: Letty Aronson, “Midnight in Paris”

Hollywood Director Award: Bennett Miller, “Moneyball”

Hollywood Actor Award: George Clooney, “The Descendants”



Hollywood Actress Award: Michelle Williams, “My Week with Marilyn”

Hollywood Supporting Actor Award: Christopher Plummer, “Beginners”

Hollywood Supporting Actress Award: Carey Mulligan, “Shame”

Hollywood Screenwriter Award: Diablo Cody, “Young Adult”

Hollywood Cinematographer Award: Emmanuel Lubezki, “The Tree of Life”

Hollywood Editor Award: Stephen Mirrione, “The Ides of March”

Hollywood Film Composer Award: Alberto Iglesias, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”

Hollywood Production Designer Award: James J. Murakami, “J. Edgar”

Hollywood Visual Effects Award: Scott Farrar, “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

Hollywood Animation Award: “Rango”

Hollywood Ensemble Cast Award: “The Help”

Hollywood Breakthrough Actor Award: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, “50/50”

Hollywood Breakthrough Director Award: Michel Hazanavicius, “The Artist”

New Hollywood Award: Felicity Jones, “Like Crazy”

Hollywood Spotlight Award: Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”

Hollywood Career Achievement Award: Glenn Close

