Harvey Weinstein stumps for ‘Ides of March’

For some reason a number of people are feeling iffy on the Oscar chances of George Clooney’s “The Ides of March.” The air of doubt started with a wave of reserved reactions at the Venice Film Festival, which was simply not the right venue to premiere the film. Thing picked up slightly at Toronto, but not much. And still, the kind of snotty critical reaction in some quarters is enough for many to pull their punches on the film’s date with the Kodak.
Well, I say, “Nonsense.” Ever since I saw the movie a few weeks ago I’ve been fairly certain it will be a big player with the Academy. I’d take it to the bank, even. It’s a tight piece of work, easily digestible, featuring a stellar ensemble and coming from Hollywood’s golden boy. AMPAS will eat it up. A SAG ensemble nomination is likely on the way. PGA, DGA, it all fits. But hey, you want to doubt it, don’t let me stop you. And don’t let Harvey Weinstein stop you, either.
Vulture‘s Jenni Avins managed to corner Weinstein at Vanity Fair’s New Establishment cocktail party Tuesday night and probe him for his thoughts on the race. With little more than that prompt, he immediately launched into a boatload of praise for Clooney’s movie. And, indeed, he anticipates the Academy responding in a big way, too.
Says Weinstein:
“I’ll tell you the movie that I love the most. I love George Clooney’s movie, The Ides of March. I love politics, and this movie is the best political movie – it’s gotta be right up there with the best of the best. Seriously, it is the toughest, most incisive, no-bullshit movie I’ve seen this year. And [Ryan] Gosling hits it out of the ballpark. And the entire cast is great. Clooney just nailed it. It’s an appropriate movie for these times. So Oscar prediction? That that gets nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor.”
I’m with him on Gosling. I really am. There has to be some space cleared out for him in the lead actor race. It just fits. And he deserves it. He’s having a fantastic year and he’s very much a part of the new guard that the Academy would be wise to foster. And as I said to Anne in a recent podcast, I think Clooney is actually the most likely supporting actor candidate, rather than Philip Seymour Hoffman.
In any case, I’m sensing an overall upswing on reaction to the film. More and more critics are getting a look, and hey, maybe bowing at Venice to tepid reaction was ultimately a good thing. Maybe it lowered expectations. But people are beginning to react and react positively.
We’ll have a slightly better gauge of things when the film screens for the Academy this weekend.
I was surprised how much I loved the film. Easily Clooney’s best work as a writer/director. Gosling was fantastic and while Best Supporting Actor is a little crowded, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Philip Seymour Hoffman show up.
Clooney stands a very good chance of picking up 4 nominations this year, with 5 not out of the question. That’s a strong Oscar season narrative for a Best Actor win.
I don’t know, I kind of agree with VanAirsdale at Movieline that he’s “foisting high expectations on a movie that won’t deliver them” ([www.movieline.com]). But that’s also coloured by my own underwhelmed response to the movie.
I think Stu is commenting more toward box office and critical reaction when he says “high expectations.” But this film will be an Academy film. Watch.
I can not wait to see this. My somewhat high epectations met with the so-so (but building) reaction has me anticipating it more than ever.
I think this movie is in a GREAT place in the race, quite frankly. It started out with muted reactions and is now in the position of defying people’s expectations AND generating the need in some quarters for people to passionately defend it.
good point.
Thanks for asking my question last week Kris! I am glad you brought up Olsen. I saw MMMM at TIFF and she’s fantastic! One of the best performance I have seen this year! I also saw Ides. I agree with you that the critics are trying too hard to find something that is not there. I am not American but should the film release in another time or year, I think the critical reception would be wildly different. Since when a film automatically becomes a bad movie when it doesn’t have anything new or life changing to say? Clooney was great as director and the film played very well! He was great as Morris. The whole cast were great it played like a master class for acting. Gosling was a standout. Very good actor, I still can remember some of his scenes in Half Nelson and Blue Valentine.
Agree 100% Kris. Saw it last night and I think it is going to be a HUGE player in the race. Venice was a terrible place to debut it and I think those reactions about it acting like some sort of epiphany influenced the screening reactions in Toronto. People went in expecting that and it influenced how they viewed the film.
Now that a month has passed and those claims have been deemed borderline incorrect, people can go into the movie without any prejudgments.
Good bets for nominations are:
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actor
Best Supporting Actor (maybe even both Hoffman AND Clooney depending on how some unseen performances pan out)
Supporting Actress (Evan Rachel Wood kills it)
Adapted Screenplay
Best Editing (no film this year has a better rhythm than Ides)
I’m also hearing that it is tracking well box-office wise. Maybe a $15+ million opening potentially. It’s not the kind of film that necessarily needs it, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt it it became a Michael Clayton sized hit (that opened with $10 million and went on to make $50 million).
I should add that the audience I saw it with HATED the ending (loud groans throughout the theatre). No spoilers but for me that spoke to the strength of the acting and the story and wasn’t a commentary on the quality of the film.
Yea I have a feeling this will be something the Academy loves. Who cares if Clooney has nothing new to say? That won’t bother the Academy in the slightest as long as the film hits the right notes and fires on most cylinders. It doesn’t seem to be disaster so it should be smooth sailing.
I’m with you Kris. I’ve seen it twice now and it’s a solid, political thriller. It has Oscar written all over it. I’m a little iffy on Gosling’s chances though. I am sadly in the “he had a great year but it’s the field is too crowded” camp. I had super high expectations for him to be nominated last year for Blue Valentine and when friggin’ Bardem got in instead, I was devastated. I hope I’m wrong though.
p.s. Question to Kris- if Gosling is in, who is out?
Oldman or Pitt.
How about DiCaprio? I can’t be the only person who thinks that performance looks iffy.
I’m a big Gosling fans and would love to see him nominated, but I’m finding it hard to figure out who’d get bumped. Of course, this is assuming DiCaprio delivers. As glowing as the praise has been for Gosling in Ides, even if it hasn’t always been for the film as a whole, the ecstatic response from critics over Fassbender and Shannon makes me think at least one of them is going to end up with a nomination.
Given that the film is such a strong ensemble piece (that may be its greatest strength), I do think it will play very well with the actor contingent of the Academy, the LA crowd. That will boost its chances. It certainly LOOKS the part of an oscar player, at least as far as nominations go.
Jeez. I just read Turan’s review. Once again, he and A.O. Scott have given a negative review to a film for which I’ve been rooting. I liked Travers’ review, which is odd, because he can get under my skin.
Sitting at a not so pretty 79% on RT…
That’s just fine.
Yeah, well, Crash landed at a 76% on RT. We all know what happened with that.
True, and The Reader was somewhere in the high 60’s I believe. Wasn’t commenting on its RT score for Oscar prospects… just in general. I’m a little surprised it has critics so divided.
Yeah, it’s more divided that I thought it would be. I knew it wasn’t going to be a homerun based on what I was reading about its run at festivals, but I thought it would review slightly better than it has.
I think people put way to much stock into RT scores and how that affects a films Oscar potential. Yes, the critics can help out a film that’s not conventional Oscar-fare find its way into the conversation, but this is Oscar-fare, directed by a beloved hollywood figure, and like Kris said, a 79% score is nothing to sneer at.
Oh I agree totally with you Dylans. Totally. I wasn’t so much referring scores as much as the overall impression I’ve gotten from the reviews (I’ve read MANY). I expected them to be slightly better. But I don’t think that diminishes its chances for Oscar nominations.