Getty Image

Henry Cavill’s a bit of an odd duck. Back in September, when it was revealed the English actor was done as Superman — which may no longer be true, but more on that in a sec — he took to Instagram, where he dropped a bizarre and cryptic video. His latest social media gambit is a touch more mellow. He congratulated his DCEU co-worker Jason Momoa about the runaway success of Aquaman as one does: by taking a shirtless photo.

“Channeling the man of the hour, the man of big hugs, big laughs and big pints of Guinness, my man Jason Momoa. How’d I do?” Cavill wrote in the caption next to an Instagram photo of his Baldwin brother-level hairy chest submerged under water, his face distorted by the water line, his right hand clasping not a trident but a fork.

“Seriously though, I just finally got the chance to watch Aquaman here in Hungary. Jason, James and everyone involved in that movie, smashes it out of the (water)park. If you haven’t seen it yet, go check it out,” Cavill continued. “Jason, love you bro, you crushed it.”