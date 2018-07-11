Warner Bros.

Defending Man Of Steel is a bit tough today with the release of Batman V Superman and Justice League. It still looks great in comparison, but so much has happened since then that you’re no longer standing on firm ground. That said, Henry Cavill did address one of the more controversial elements of the new Superman’s first adventure on the big screen during a recent interview with Square Mile.

While discussing the latest Mission: Impossible film and looking back over his career, the topic of Superman comes up with Cavill discussing where Superman would’ve gone had the push for Justice League not take over: