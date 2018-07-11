Henry Cavill Explains What Superman Killing In ‘Man Of Steel’ Would’ve Meant In Its Unmade Sequel

Defending Man Of Steel is a bit tough today with the release of Batman V Superman and Justice League. It still looks great in comparison, but so much has happened since then that you’re no longer standing on firm ground. That said, Henry Cavill did address one of the more controversial elements of the new Superman’s first adventure on the big screen during a recent interview with Square Mile.

While discussing the latest Mission: Impossible film and looking back over his career, the topic of Superman comes up with Cavill discussing where Superman would’ve gone had the push for Justice League not take over:

“The killing of Zod would have led to a wonderful reason why Superman never kills. Not, he never kills just because his dad said so one day. He made the decision himself because of an impossible scenario, to which he then said, ‘I don’t care if it’s impossible again, I’m gonna find a way to make it possible in the impossible.’”

The move toward a DC Universe meant “we didn’t get the opportunity to show the other side of it, the ‘I’m ready to be Superman now and I’m ready to show the world the best examples’. That’s where the joy and glee comes from, and that sense of warmth from the character, which is his real superpower – he makes people believe in themselves. It was a shame because it would’ve been nice, and it would have been a lovely coupling with the seriousness and the depth of Man of Steel.”

