20TH CENTURY FOX

It’s been too long since we’ve checked in on Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s “feud.” The friends and Marvel co-workers (even if Wolverine and Deadpool aren’t technically part of the MCU… for now) have been trolling each other since they both appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which, coincidentally, is the only good thing about X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Since then, Jackman has suggested urinating on Reynolds’ Hollywood Walk of Fame star, while Reynolds broke the fourth wall in Deadpool to taunt Jackman. “You’re probably thinking, ‘Whose balls did I have to fondle to get my very own movie?’ I can’t tell you his name,” he said, “but it rhymes with ‘Polverine.’ And let me tell you, he’s got a nice pair of smooth criminals down under.”

The world may never get Wolverine and Deadpool in the same movie again (at least not Jackman-as-Logan), but that doesn’t mean The Greatest Showman and Detective Pikachu stars can’t hang out together, and continue their trolling.

When you’re trying to record a heartfelt birthday message …. but are interrupted by the least greatest showman. @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/RwlE4IXFX1 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 27, 2018

That’s Jackman “trying to record a heartfelt birthday message,” he tweeted, but he gets “interrupted by the least greatest showman,” the Merc with the Mouth singing “Tomorrow” from Annie. You think that’s annoying? He could have done “The Music of the Night” from The Phantom of the Opera. Wade Wilson has the face for it.

(Via Twitter)