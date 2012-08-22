‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ officially adds Sam Clafin as Finnick

Sam Clafin is joining “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” as Finnick Odair.
We’ve heard reports that the two parties were in talks for some time, but now it’s officially official.
In “Catching Fire,” past Hunger Games survivors from every generation go head-to-head in The Quarter Quell, celebrating 75 years of the games. Finnick was a Hunger Games victor when he competed as a 14-year-old from District 4. How will he fare against the most recent winners, Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson)?
Clafin is best known for his supporting turns in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” and “Snow White and the Huntsman.” He’ll soon be seen alongside Jarred Harris in “The Quiet Ones.”
“Catching Fire,” directed by Francis Lawrence (“I Am Legend”) also stars Liam Hemsworth, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Elizabeth Banks, Amanda Plummer and Jena Malone. “Mockingjay,” the third book in Suzanne Collins’ bestselling book series, is being split into two films for release in 2014 and 2015.
“Catching Fire” opens nationwide November 22, 2013.
Do you think Clafin is a good choice to play Finnick? Sound off in the comments section.
LOL this is really supposed to be the bronze-skinned, god-like guy described in the book? He’s always forgettable in all the movies he’s appeared in.
No kidding! I saw Snow White and the Huntsman and I had to look him up to see who he was, he was so forgettable. Finnick is supposed to be jaw-dropping gorgeous with a mesmerizing charisma. This guy is not even close.
This must be a joke. Sam Claflin is meh in looks, meh in acting with zero charisma. He is supposed to play the most beautiful and charming guy in Panem?
I agree with WL & Alice. Finnick is described as a tall, good looking, and chiseled man in the books. The actor selected isn’t really any of those. He’s gonna really need to bulk up for this role to be convincing. Although I’m knocking this selection, I’m very pleased with the other casting selections that have been made, especially P.S. Hoffman.
This is a bad picture of him. He’s pretty hot.