‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ officially adds Sam Clafin as Finnick

08.22.12 6 years ago 5 Comments

Sam Clafin is joining “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” as Finnick Odair.

We’ve heard reports that the two parties were in talks for some time, but now it’s officially official. 

In “Catching Fire,” past Hunger Games survivors from every generation go head-to-head in The Quarter Quell, celebrating 75 years of the games.  Finnick was a Hunger Games victor when he competed as a 14-year-old from District 4. How will he fare against the most recent winners, Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson)?

Clafin is best known for his supporting turns in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” and “Snow White and the Huntsman.” He’ll soon be seen alongside Jarred Harris in “The Quiet Ones.”

“Catching Fire,” directed by Francis Lawrence (“I Am Legend”) also stars Liam Hemsworth, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Elizabeth Banks, Amanda Plummer and Jena Malone. “Mockingjay,” the third book in Suzanne Collins’ bestselling book series, is being split into two films for release in 2014 and 2015.

“Catching Fire” opens nationwide November 22, 2013.

Do you think Clafin is a good choice to play Finnick? Sound off in the comments section. 

