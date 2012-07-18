‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ searching for a new director

The filmmakers behind the “Hunger Games” film franchise are on the hunt again.
After a well-publicized search for someone to step in for original director Gary Ross after he decided not to direct the sequel, “Catching Fire,” Summit and Lionsgate are going to do it allover again for the adaptation of the third “Hunger Games” book, “Mockingjay.”
According to Thompson on Hollywood, Summit’s Rob Friedman and Patrick Wachsberger, producers Nina Jacobson and author Suzanne Collins are searching for a new director for the two-part “Mockingjay”
As previously reported, “Mockingjay” — like “Twilight” before it — will be split into two films, with plans to release them November 2014 and 2015. Such tight back-to-back-to-back scheduling is reportedly too fast for one director to keep up, meaning Francis Lawrence (who took over directing duties from Ross for “Catching Fire”) will likewise be replaced for “Mockingjay.”
Meanwhile, “Catching Fire” will shoot this fall, and is scheduled for release on November 22, 2013. The sequel has made several recent additions to its impressive cast, including Jena Malone and Philip Seymour Hoffman and Tony Shalhoub.
Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth are also reprising their “Hunger Games” roles.
The first “Hunger Games” has earned more than $400 million domestically since its March release.
Who would you like to see direct “Mockingjay”?
My choices include Danny Boyle, Joe Carnahan, Drew Goddard, Tom Hooper, Rian Johnson, Sam Mendes, Rupert Sanders, Tate Taylor, Marc Webb, etc.
Doesn’t continuity mean anything in Hollywood? Imagine if Lord of the Rings had three directors. What are the odds it was as epic and great if it had multiple directors?
That said, I suppose the Harry Potter films turned out pretty epic. Still, if you have somebody who catches lightning in a bottle, why not try to keep that ball rolling? I mean, it seems like you would have earned it.
I’d like to see Joss Whedon direct Mockingjay. I know it’s a far shot, and he probably has better things to do, but he could really make all those deaths hurt.
someone that is not rupert sanders