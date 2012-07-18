‘Hunger Games: Mockingjay’ searching for a new director

The filmmakers behind the “Hunger Games” film franchise are on the hunt again.

After a well-publicized search for someone to step in for original director Gary Ross after he decided not to direct the sequel, “Catching Fire,” Summit and Lionsgate are going to do it allover again for the adaptation of the third “Hunger Games” book, “Mockingjay.”

According to Thompson on Hollywood, Summit’s Rob Friedman and Patrick Wachsberger, producers Nina Jacobson and author Suzanne Collins are searching for a new director for the two-part “Mockingjay”

As previously reported, “Mockingjay” — like “Twilight” before it — will be split into two films, with plans to release them November 2014 and 2015. Such tight back-to-back-to-back scheduling is reportedly too fast for one director to keep up, meaning Francis Lawrence (who took over directing duties from Ross for “Catching Fire”) will likewise be replaced for “Mockingjay.”

Meanwhile, “Catching Fire” will shoot this fall, and is scheduled for release on November 22, 2013. The sequel has made several recent additions to its impressive cast, including Jena Malone and Philip Seymour Hoffman and Tony Shalhoub.

Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth are also reprising their “Hunger Games” roles.

The first “Hunger Games” has earned more than $400 million domestically since its March release.

