‘Pulp Fiction’ star will play Wiress in ‘Hunger Games’ sequel

#Jennifer Lawrence
07.17.12 6 years ago

The cast for the upcoming sequel “Hunger Games: Catching Fire” is growing, and the latest addition is a welcomed one for Quentin Tarantino fans. Amanda Plummer has been cast in the role of Wiress.

The “Pulp Fiction” actress will join veteran stars Jennifer Lawrence, Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, and newcomers Jena Malone and Philip Seymour Hoffman. 

“Catching Fire” finds Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) and fellow tribute Peeta Mellark (Hutcherson) embarking on a “Victor’s Tour” of all the districts, while a growing rebellion simmers in Panem. Francis Lawrence (“I Am Legend”) is directing.  

Wiress is an older tribute from District 3, nicknamed “Nuts” due to her eccentricities, whose intelligence comes in handy in the 75th Annual Hunger Games (The Quarter Quell).

While she made a name for herself in the ’90s with acclaimed supporting roles in Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” and Terry Gilliam’s “The Fisher King,” Plummer hasn’t seen in very many recognizable titles in the last decade or so. “Catching Fire” could prove to be a comeback of sorts, offering her a chance to play the kind of kooky outsider she’s so good at.  

“Catching Fire” hits theaters November 22, 2013.

TOPICS#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSAmanda PlummerCATCHING FIREHUNGER GAMESJENNIFER LAWRENCEkatniss everdeenLIAM HEMSWORTHPHILIP SEYMOUR HOFFMAN

