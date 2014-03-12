Hunter Hayes unveils touching ‘Invisible’ video

Hunter Hayes is only 22, but the young country artist is going to be hearing from fans for the rest of his career about how his current single, “Invisible,” helped them through a rough time.

The uplifting song, about overcoming adversity, whether from bullying or loneliness, is a powerful testament to Hayes” songwriting talent. It”s climbing up the chart -it”s No. 23 this week on Billboard”s Country Airplay chart-but it most likely won”t be his highest charting track, but it may be his legacy tune.

The video plays out various scenarios in which people, especially students, can feel as if they are invisible. And like the “It Gets Better” series of videos, Hayes is there in song to reassure them that he sees them and that it will not always be this painful. He's spoken earlier about writing the track about his being bullied in high school.

“Invisible,” which Hayes debuted on the Jan. 26 Grammy Awards, is the first single from Hayes' sophomore set, “Storyline,” out May 6.