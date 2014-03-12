B+

Hunter Hayes unveils touching ‘Invisible’ video

03.12.14 4 years ago

Hunter Hayes is only 22, but the young country artist is going to be hearing from fans for the rest of his career about how his current single, “Invisible,” helped them through a rough time.

The uplifting song, about overcoming adversity, whether from bullying or loneliness, is a powerful testament to Hayes” songwriting talent. It”s climbing up the chart -it”s No. 23 this week on Billboard”s Country Airplay chart-but it most likely won”t be his highest charting track, but it may be his legacy tune.

The video plays out various scenarios in which people, especially students, can feel as if they are invisible. And like the “It Gets Better” series of videos, Hayes is there in song to reassure them that he sees them and that it will not always be this painful. He's spoken earlier about writing the track about his being bullied in high school.

“Invisible,” which Hayes debuted on the Jan. 26 Grammy Awards, is the first single from Hayes' sophomore set, “Storyline,” out May 6.

Get More:

Around The Web

TAGSHunter HayesInvisible

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP