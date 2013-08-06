If we picked the next ‘Batman’ in ‘Superman vs. Batman’

With Warner Bros. reportedly looking to cast an older actor opposite Henry Cavill for their upcoming “Superman vs. Batman” crossover film, the gears in the minds of several HitFix staffers began to turn: who would we cast as the new Batman/Bruce Wayne if given the opportunity? The names we came up with range from box-office A-listers to critically-acclaimed veterans of the small screen, and you can check out each of our No. 1 (or, in a couple of cases, No. 2) picks in the gallery below. After clicking through, vote for your favorite in the poll further down.
Good choices except for the Timothy Hutton pick. That was horrible.
Jason. Clarke.
Indie actor Russ Russo – an unknown
[instagram.com]
Of the names presented, if I was forced to choose, Brolin would be my pick. I’m of the opinion that it’s time to move on from Bale’s Batman and let those works stand on their own. The others just don’t work for me.
Gonna throw another name out there, if we’re going with this elder Batman thing… Liev Schreiber.
Personally, though, I hope they go with someone unknown or lesser known. Cavill is already a selling point, as is the fact Superman and Batman are in a movie together. Cast the part, don’t just go for established star power.
Obviously Bale would be ideal, but I really don’t think he’s coming back. Doesn’t like the spotlight, money is important but he’s shown in the recent past he’s willing to take lower salaries for roles and films he is passionate about. IMO, he never let himself eclipse the character of Batman in the way that RDJ did with Iron Man and how Jackman did with Wolverine. That just gives him more power as an actor as he looks to other projects. Coming back would probably change that.
Two words: Terminator Salvation.
Throw money at Bale, he’ll play. Or finance some indie movie he wants to make, nothing he said at the end of a year of filming and the better part of a year doing publicity means anything. He played Batman three times, he obviously likes the character. After some time away he’d reconsider it.
The only way I’d like to see Bale return is in a fourth Nolan movie down the road. I want Nolan’s films separate from anything WB/DC have planned.
Old Batman = Jon Hamm.
Surely.
Can’t believe he didn’t make the list.
Love this suggestion. If I can’t have Bale again, I would love for it to be Hamm! He can play both Bruce Wayne and Batman with ease.
No…he’d be like Clooney and be a good Wayne but a horrible Batman. It’d basically be Don Draper in a batsuit. Since he can’t seem to play anybody BUT Draper
Jensen Ackles
YES.
Are you serious?
How about Joel Edgerton – I’ve liked him in action roles, and would be a great foil to Cavill (light and dark)
This. He’d also be a good foil for Cavill because he’s a good actor.
This is gonna sound out there, but…Elias Koteas, man. Elias Koteas.
Eric Bana? Yes, please.
Jensen Ackles
Of those mentioned? Brolin, by far. But on another website (can’t remember which at the moment) that did a similar “what if” scenario the writers suggested Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (who plays Jamie Lannister on “Game of Thrones”). And that suggestion, for me, is one of the most inspired. He’s fantastic in GoT and would make a great Batman/Bruce Wayne.
Hell, he’d be good as ANYONE in a Justice League movie. So if he doesn’t get the call for Batman, someone needs to seriously consider him to replace Ryan Reynolds as Green Lantern.
I like Jamie Lannister. My only complaint is that he’s got that Owen Wilson busted up nose look which works great for Game of Thrones. Having him play Bruce would be a different challenge for him.
Plus he’s missing a hand.
I say Jeffery dean Morgan would be an interesting Bruce Wayne/batman.
Scott Adkins is my pick
Jensen Ackles, natural batman’s voice
It’s Batman vs Superman
Michael Keaton.
Jensen Ackles!!!!!!!!!!!
I like Brolin and Bana – but Drew made a strong argument and talked me into Pitt!
Karl Urban!!!!
Bale
Hamm
Pearce
McConaughey
Boreanaz
Rudd
CRANSTON
I like Erica Bana as an actor but I just can’t picture him as Bruce Wayne. One actor I’d like to see considered is Ethan Hawke. Hawke turned down the role of Batman back in the 90’s when Val Kilmer and George Clooney took turns at the gig.
Michael C Hall.
Timothy Hutton and Kyle Chandler? Seriously?
I will also be seriously underwhelmed if Josh Brolin gets pick.
JOEL EDGERTON guys, perfect pick in my opinion.
Thank you. Hutton and Chandler are laughable choices, especially as Hutton’s big screen cred evaporated long ago and Chandler is definitely a small screen actor. Neither has the charisma for the role.
Aaron Eckhart would have been the best Batman. Josh Holloway (from “Lost”) would be a cool choice. Viggo Mortenson if they go older.
Viggo! Yes.
I have to watch A History of Violence again.
Can we write in Kevin Conroy?
He IS Batman to so many of us.
and he’s already played OLDER Bruce Wayne (Batman Beyond)
That was a cartoon
Nathan Fillion. He would be great at both persona’s and can look the part in both roles.
He’d have to get into Captain Tightpants shape again to do it, but yeah, great suggestion.
What about Jon Hamm? I think he would be a fantastic choice…maybe he would stay away because Wayne is too close to Draper? Bana and Pitt would be great too but I just can’t see Pitt signing on to what I would assume is a multi-picture deal, at least one solo Batman movie and a JL movie? Brian Cranston is the IDEAL choice for Gordon though. He already played him in the animated “Year One” and he NEEDS to play him again.
I hope that they keep Batman’s rogues out of this and focus on Batman/Superman’s partnership…Luthor is big and bad enough to keep both of them busy. Also going to need to introduce Kryptonite…if not Batman will just end up a red smear on a sidewalk in Metropolis.
Richard Armitage. Apparently, he’s in the running. Scheduling might be an issue as he’s still tied to the Hobbit movies.
[www.dailystar.co.uk]
Michael Fassbender is younger than he looks. To me is a dream casting.
None of the above. I’d stick with an unknown like Cavill. Most of the guys on the list are too well known.
And certainly not Bale. I want the Nolan films to be forever separated from Superman and any future movies that WB are planning. Because maybe down the road Nolan and Bale will do another film. I don’t want to see the holy trinity tainted by WB’s short sightedness in trying to get a taste of the Avengers money.
I meant to say ‘holy trilogy’ in my comment above.
Not that he’d ever do it but I’m just imagining the awesomeness that you’d achieve if Daniel Day Lewis played Wayne.
Dear Mr. McWeeny. Your input has always been essential to my life ever since your days at AICN.com, however you just lost all your credibility when you suggested Brad Pitt for Batman. You have officially lost your mind, I can’t believe it. I don’t think I can force myself to ever read your words with any meaning ever again. Just wow.
Can we also stop with all the Batman wish lists?? This is the second one this goddamn website has created. Do something else!
Superman vs Batman should be an oxymoron. If Superman wanted too and he didn’t show any restraint, the fight would be over in one second I believe.
Karl Urban is the best choice for Batman – Have you seen Dredd – Now there’s your BATMAN!