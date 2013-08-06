If we picked the next ‘Batman’ in ‘Superman vs. Batman’

With Warner Bros. reportedly looking to cast an older actor opposite Henry Cavill for their upcoming “Superman vs. Batman” crossover film, the gears in the minds of several HitFix staffers began to turn: who would we cast as the new Batman/Bruce Wayne if given the opportunity? The names we came up with range from box-office A-listers to critically-acclaimed veterans of the small screen, and you can check out each of our No. 1 (or, in a couple of cases, No. 2) picks in the gallery below. After clicking through, vote for your favorite in the poll further down.