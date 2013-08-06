If we picked the next ‘Batman’ in ‘Superman vs. Batman’

#Christian Bale #Brad Pitt #Batman
, , , and 08.07.13 5 years ago 51 Comments

With Warner Bros. reportedly looking to cast an older actor opposite Henry Cavill for their upcoming “Superman vs. Batman” crossover film, the gears in the minds of several HitFix staffers began to turn: who would we cast as the new Batman/Bruce Wayne if given the opportunity? The names we came up with range from box-office A-listers to critically-acclaimed veterans of the small screen, and you can check out each of our No. 1 (or, in a couple of cases, No. 2) picks in the gallery below. After clicking through, vote for your favorite in the poll further down.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Christian Bale#Brad Pitt#Batman
TAGSBatmanBrad PittBruce WayneCHRISTIAN BALEERIC BANAjosh brolinKYLE CHANDLERSuperman and BatmanSuperman and Batman movieSuperman vs Batman movieSuperman vs. BatmanTIMOTHY HUTTON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP