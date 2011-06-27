In case you missed: season premieres of ‘Weeds’ and ‘The Big C’

Forget to set your DVR? Did you get distracted by “The Bachelorette”? Or maybe you were glued to “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Addition”? No matter, we’ve got the season premieres of both Showtime’s “The Big C” and “Weeds” right here for you.

Coming off a Golden Globe winning debut for star Laura Linney, “The Big C” returns with the new season taking place in the Fall as the series keeps to its promise of a new season in Cathy Jamison’s battle against cancer every, um, season. For Alan Sepinwall’s thoughts on the premiere, click here. You can watch the complete episode here.

Is “Weeds” really going into its seventh season? Yep and while it may or may not be its last, Nancy Botwin (Mary-Louise Parker) is finally out of prison as the series takes a three year time jump and, similar to “True Blood’s” time jump last night, there have been changes. To find out, check out the complete season premiere here.

What did you think of both season premieres? Share your thoughts below.