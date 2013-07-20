It’s about time: WB announces Superman/Batman film at Comic-Con

First reported in the LA Times this morning and confirmed at Warner Bros. Pictures’ Comic-Con panel shortly thereafter, the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight are finally going to share the big screen together in 2015.
“Man of Steel” director Zack Snyder, (executive) producer Christopher Nolan and writer David Goyer are reuniting on the sequel to this summer’s Superman reboot, which will introduce the Caped Crusader to the newly established DC Universe on film. And all I can really say is…it’s about time.
Sure, better late than never, but these properties have been under the same roof for decades. WB/DC have had a crazy running start over Marvel, which whipped its own movie universe together in the span of four years. Part of the issue is Nolan having held the Batman franchise somewhat hostage since 2005 (he repeatedly stated that his vision of the character did not exist in a universe that included other superheroes*), but nevertheless, fans will finally see the World’s Finest coupling on the heels of each character’s 75th anniversary.
*Further to that point about Nolan, he will only be the executive producer of the new film, not the producer.
Zack Snyder was on hand to make the announcement, with “Man of Steel” star Harry Lennix tagging along to help set the flavor of the film. Said Snyder, “He’s gonna read a little thing and some of you will recognize it. It is the thing that will help build this story.” Lennix then proceeded with this quote from Frank Miller’s “The Dark Knight Returns”:
“I want you to remember, Clark. In all the years to come, in all your most private moments, I want you to remember my hand at your throat. I want you to remember the one man who beat you.”
And then an animated image combining the Superman and Batman logos appeared on the screen, sending Comic-Con attendees into ecstasy.
It was rumored that WB would announced “Flash” and “Justice League” films, but that didn’t happen. Just the Superman/Batman announcement. Of course, by the time 2015 rolls around, Marvel will be very deep into their next phases, but at least there will be some movement happening for those of us who love and cherish the DC Universe and think it has as much if not more potential than the Marvel world.
I’m not gonna kick the “it’s about time” horse any more, so let me just say that I’m super (no pun intended) excited to see this panning out. Doom and gloom will be shouted from those who despise the brand and sequel explosion (fair enough), but this is simply something too many people have wanted for too long. No one’s asking for an “Alice in Wonderland” sequel. But they’ve been asking for a Superman/Batman movie for decades, so ease up on the bemoaning, eh?
I don’t know what else Goyer and company will be drawing on, but while there’s a wealth of material out there, there’s also plenty of room to expand on the idea of these very different characters meeting and having a conflict. I hope they take the opportunity to stretch, because the comic books themselves are certainly taking liberties with re-imagining characters as of late. Batman is currently having his origin retold by Scott Snyder (not a fan), while Greg Pak is giving a new take on the first-ever meeting between the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel (it’s pretty good, actually).
So fingers crossed this project comes together nicely. I know “Man of Steel” had a ton of detractors but, again, I dug it and I’m excited to see where they go from here. At the very least, I’m excited to see someone finally TRY.
Here is some footage of the announcement:
Finally, about a year and a half ago, when it was clear that “The Dark Knight Rises” would be the end of Christopher Nolan’s say on the character, HitFix published a list of potential contenders to inherit the cape and cowl. I’ve taken that list (seen in the gallery below) and combined it with some other names I think would be interested and I’m putting it to you in a poll here. So you tell us, who should be the new Batman? Vote in our poll below.
Here is the logo that appeared on the screen in Hall H today (courtesy of AICN’s Eric Vespe):
And here is the page from “The Dark Knight Returns” that Lennix quoted:
Personally, I have loved Snyder’s work on Batman in the New 52 (to be fair, I took a break after the Death Of The Family arc since I like to read in chunks). Are you referring to him in general, or just new Year Zero arc?
Also, I assume they didn’t mention whether this will have anything to do with Batman from Nolan’s movies (whether it’s Bale’s Batman or Levitt’s)?
JUST Year Zero. Though while I do love most of his work on Batman, he seems to be the king of build-up with little pay-off. His Detective run was probably his best work on the character. But Year Zero really isn’t working for me at all.
Safe to assume this won’t have anything to do with Nolan’s versions.
As for the announcement…I’m tentatively excited…but I really do hope it’s more of a Superman movie with just a dash of Batman. I loved Man of Steel, and I’m not ready for him to share the spotlight yet.
We’ll see, I’m sure there’s a way to do this….but it might tough to pull off
I honestly still don’t know what to think. I did not like “Man of Steel,” however I felt that Henry Cavill was perfectly cast, and David Goyer has already proven he’s an amazing writer of Batman. I think if Snyder and Goyer keep from going to so many of the extremes that they went to in “Man of Steel” and just simply play this safer and more true to the comics, I’d be satisfied.
As for Snyder’s Batman work. I loved the Court of the Owls storyline, Death of the Family was okay, but so far I’ve enjoyed what he’s done with Zero Year (sans the Alfred-Bruce break-up). Honestly though, my favorite story he’s done since the start of the New 52 was the Clayface arc that ran between Death of the Family and Zero Year. It was simple and emotional. As for Batman/Superman, I too loved Greg Pak’s writing and can’t wait to read what hen does when he takes over Action Comics.
Richard Armitage, Josh Holloway, Karl Urban, or Viggo Mortensen
Karl Urban. Hands down.
He’d be really nice, as long as he distances himself from his work on Dredd — not that he did badly there, far from it. He was pretty good, but I’d like to see something else for both Batman and Urban, since his take on Dredd already felt slightly Christian Bale-ish.
Joseph Gordon Levitt sounds like a logical choice, but I think they’ll go with someone less busy. Can’t think of an immediate alternative, though.
However, and while I’m aware that this sounds like something ONE HUNDRED PERCENT impossible nowadays, it’d be really cool to see Leo DiCaprio as Batman. Great Gatsby showed he could be a great Bruce Wayne with all the parties and the secrets, and Inception showed he could put on a fight and have great detective skills.
It’s not going to happen, but it’d be so hype.
Joe Manganiello is the best choice to play Batman!!
I second that 100%…it’s depressing to think anyone would remotely even consider Gordon-Levitt for the role.
While concerned that the film will be overstuffed and certain aspects of each character’s mythology will be left out or underdeveloped (namely supporting characters for each) I do faith they can pull it off. There’s enough collective information in the general zeitgeist that certains parts of each could be leftover out in a favor of a dynmaic, thrilling, and fun adventure for both characters. The challenge would be what parts you cut, and what parts you utilize.
I guess this means we won’t be getting ‘The Batman’ directed by Nicolas Winding Refn and staring Ryan Gosling anytime soon?
As for a realistic choice for Batman, in terms of age, star power, and price? I think Armie Hammer has a VERY good shot and getting the role although Joe Manganiello would be interesting as well.
At certain times, Garrett Hedlund can display a similar intensity to Bale.
Paul Walker may also be a good choice.
Save Paul Walker for a seasoned bearded Aquaman. Or beardless…
As long as this is set outside the nolanverse. The nolanverse must not be affected. So that rules out Joseph Gordon Levitt.
Like was said in the other thread, MOS 2 should not be about Batman. They should just lay the groundwork for Batman in a third film. MOS 2 still needs to establish Metropolis and the Daily Planet and Lex Luthor. Throwing in a new Batman story as well is going to lead to a pretty packed story.
Forget the Twilight guy. I could just see them doing that too and that would just be so wrong. I do like Fassbender, Hedlund or Gosling for it.
Jon Hamm is the best actor working in Hollywood to personify both Batman and Bruce Wayne. I’ve tried thinking of a better suited actor, and I can’t come up with one. For this reason, he is a fan favorite for the part. The guy has the classical good looks, the voice, and the physique (build). Plus, he has the acting chops to back it up (see: The Town, Mad Men). I can’t think of a better actor for Batman.
Jon Hamm would put Christian Bale’s “cancer-throat” Batman to shame. Here is Kevin Smith on Jon Hamm:
“That dude could play Batman and Superman,” said Smith. “That’s the weird thing. You look at him and he’s got a f—ing Superman look, but he’s got a Batman thing going on, too.”
Read more: [www.comicbookfilm.com]
There’s an interview with Jon Hamm on Conan when WB was in early development with ‘Man of Steel’. If you recall at the time he was a heavy fan favorite for the role but he rather candidly admitted that he no interest in playing Superman, citing that he was “too old”, Obviously his thoughts may have changed (especially with ‘Mad Men’ coming to an end) but I would bet he would have similar feelings about playing Batman.
Don’t get me wrong, I think he would be a great choice but I just think we should be realistic on who they’ll be selecting ($$$ and status being a huge factor).
I love Jon Hamm, but why do you think he’d be too expensive for WB? Hamm is still primarily a TV actor and wouldn’t be particularly expensive for a huge budget production such as this. Robert Downey Jr was paid $50 million for the Avengers.
Depends on the age of Bruce Wayne in the upcoming movie(s), but Hamm would be an excellent choice for a seasoned Dark Knight.
I don’t think that Hamm is too much money, I just think that WB will probably be looking for an actor on the same level as Cavill.
It’s an older Bruce Wayne/Batman that fights Superman. This is Superman’s TDKR, and introduces the new Batman Beyond. Of which will be the Batman in JLA. That way, Superman isn’t overshadowed as the leader. I bet WB always plays it safe and cast Aaron Johnson fresh from Kick-Ass.
As someone who wasn’t a fan of Man of Steel or The Dark Knight Rises. It’s hard to get too excited about this.
But I’m still kind of excited about this.
I’m not one of the people to be really angered by the neck snap thing but….this is exactly the problem with the neck snap thing.
Yeah, superman and batman on screen will be great. But if its not really superman and just a guy who looks like him, it kind of loses its luster.
In fact, I think this all happened because of the neck snap (largely the whole third act) someone realized their non-bat franchises end up with mixed reviews, and rather then risking the fate of a mashup team film the should cut right to it while batman still has pull.
Jon Hamm would be perfect for Batman 10 years ago (then again, nobody knew who he was back then), but now he’s too old. I’m not sure I like any of the other options.
Ok, I voted Joel Edgerton because he’s not classically a Batman looking type of guy – which I think would be perfect. Unexpected and different.
I don’t understand why people are voting Joseph Gordon-Levitt??
People do not understand that Nolan’s Batman is a part of a separate universe. Plus I thought Joseph Gordon-Levitt was the weakest part of The Dark Knight Rises even though I like him as an actor.
I can understand Jon Hamm, he would fit nicely into “The Dark Knight Returns” storyline. I can understand Armie Hammer (Only cause he’s been previously cast in a failed Justice League) but honestly the guy’s star power has gone somewhat sour.
Joel Edgerton for sure!
Perhaps the biggest problem with this, for me at least, is it sounds like they are going into Batman cold. Yes, they had the great epic trilogy. Barring a return of Bale or Levitt and a tie-in to Nolan’s trilogy, which potentially brings its own set of problems, this is basically a Superman movie AND a “reboot” of Batman. If they can make it tie into some sort of continuation of the last few Batman movies, and it works, more power to them.
The problem is, Marvel spent YEARS and several movies building a universe wherein they established the characters, then had a big threat where it made sense for the super hero mashup. Here, we have (yet another) Superman “reboot”, the end of a Batman series and the first re-introduction of the character (maybe, I suppose we’ll see) where they do not bother (re)establishing what this Bruce Wayne & Batman are like, just throw them into a movie together because, hey, it’s Superman & Batman!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It just lacks a coherent sense of forethought on the part of Warner. There is no real warmup, they are just throwing the two together fairly cold in a way. Not that they could not do this in a way that totally works, and to be honest I have not bothered to see Man of Steel yet (I am just a bit ambivalent about another Superman origin/Zod story, so shoot me). Yet, while Marvel laid out this clear framework over several movies for a slow-burn with a pretty nice payoff, this is kind of the antithesis of what worked so well in that model. I am not a hater, just kind of surprised they seem to be going for the immediate payoff rather than building up something larger over time.
-Cheers
I have incredibly mixed feelings about this – I’m a lifelong Batman fanatic but I really didn’t like The Dark Knight Returns. I’m 45 and stopped collecting before it came out but read it years later. The Batman I grew up with wasn’t a dick so to finally see him onscreen with Superman but with this persona is a a bit of a letdown for me. As for who should play him, I’m not sure but Liam McIntyre is a major comic fan and has stated on his Twitter feed that he’d love to wear the cowl.
Not that it matters much to me, given I’ll probably be as unenthused with this as I was ‘Man of Steel’, but that’s not an argument I’d like to continue. For my honest opinion, though, I want to see Robert Pattinson play Batman. I’m judging more based on ‘Cosmopolis’ than ‘Twilight’, obviously. I just think his perverse passivity would fit perfectly into a new iteration of the character.
Ethan Hawke as Batman! Make it happen!
Oh shoot! I was thinking Josh Hartnett’s bad hair would be great for the role. But why go with Hartnett when we could have the king of bad hair! Great choice!
I think Gabriel Macht would make a great Bruce Wayne/Batman
Hey Kris, can it be time soon for a nice little podcast. Im dying to know you and Annes thoughts, in general, but mostly on the late Spring and Summer lot of movies. The ups, the downs. Opinions. Etc. Anyway that can happen soon?? :)
I really don’t like anyone on that list for Batman.
I say try someone fairly new to the scene. Maybe Matthias Schoenaerts?
Ooh, interesting.
That would be freaking amazing. And hes definitely starting to break thru here and there.
Richard Armitage is my top choice for the role of Batman/Bruce Wayne. He is an incredibly talented, classically trained actor who possesses the sophistication and grativas necessary to pull off Bruce Wayne. He would be perfect for Batman as his physical build is appropriate (6′ 2 1/2″ tall, atlethic). Plus, his voice is deep, silky and menacing when needed! He also has action experience (see The Hobbit, MI6 and Robin Hood).
Yep. Richard Armitage all the way. Like Bale, he would definitely balance both Bruce Wayne and Batman without making either of them look weak. There’s something I can’t explain that I didn’t find in anyone from the list. But Armitage as you mentioned, meets all the criteria for Bruce Wayne/Batman.
Karl Urban would be perfect for the role of a more experienced Batman
Sean faris is perfect! 31 years old, six foot one, muscular, handsome with a square jaw. Martial artist too!
Joe Manganiello should play Bruce/Batman…and I haven’t even seen anyone else mentioned that would come close…outside of Hamm, but I think they’ll go with a younger guy so they can get 3-4 movies out of him in the role. JM is 36 years old…would give them a good 10 years of him portraying the character. He’s got the build and the look. I think he’d be the best Batman to date…including Bale. Gordon-Levitt??? Good lord people, drop the comedy already.
Garrett Hedlund would be a good choice.
Lucy Liu for Batman