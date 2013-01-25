J.J. Abrams sets up pilots at Fox and NBC

#Star Wars
01.25.13 6 years ago

 Is J.J. Abrams busy enough?

“Star Trek Into Darkness” is hitting theaters this summer, and yesterday brought news that he’ll be directing the next “Star Wars” film. He also has a biopic of shamed cyclist Lance Armstrong in the pipeline

However, he’s still making time for TV projects. Now that “Fringe” is coming to an end, the uber-producer is ramping up two new pilots at two different networks. 

First, at FOX, Abrams” untitled Bad Robot/J.H. Wyman drama project has been given the go-ahead. Billed as an action-comedy, the hourlong is a futuristic buddy/cop show that pairs human police officers with lifelike robots, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Wyman (“Fringe”) will write and exec produce the pilot, with Abrams and Bryan Burk acting as executive producers.

Meanwhile, Abrams’ supernatural drama “Believe” has also been ordered to pilot at NBC. The storyline follows a gifted and powerful young girl who is protected from evil by a recently-released convict.

The pilot script will be written by Alfonso Cuaron (“Children of Men”) and Mark Friedman (“The Forgotten”), with Abrams and Burk producing through Bad Robot, also according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSFoxFringeJJ ABRAMSNBCStar Trek Into DarknessStar Wars

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP