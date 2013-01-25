J.J. Abrams sets up pilots at Fox and NBC

Is J.J. Abrams busy enough?

“Star Trek Into Darkness” is hitting theaters this summer, and yesterday brought news that he’ll be directing the next “Star Wars” film. He also has a biopic of shamed cyclist Lance Armstrong in the pipeline.

However, he’s still making time for TV projects. Now that “Fringe” is coming to an end, the uber-producer is ramping up two new pilots at two different networks.

First, at FOX, Abrams” untitled Bad Robot/J.H. Wyman drama project has been given the go-ahead. Billed as an action-comedy, the hourlong is a futuristic buddy/cop show that pairs human police officers with lifelike robots, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Wyman (“Fringe”) will write and exec produce the pilot, with Abrams and Bryan Burk acting as executive producers.

Meanwhile, Abrams’ supernatural drama “Believe” has also been ordered to pilot at NBC. The storyline follows a gifted and powerful young girl who is protected from evil by a recently-released convict.

The pilot script will be written by Alfonso Cuaron (“Children of Men”) and Mark Friedman (“The Forgotten”), with Abrams and Burk producing through Bad Robot, also according to The Hollywood Reporter.