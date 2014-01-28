Jake Gyllenhaal and Daniel Radcliffe among Canadian Screen Award nominees

We neglected to report on the nominations for the Canadian Screen Awards a little earlier this month, and while there is zero overlap between their list and the Academy’s, more than a few of these names should be familiar to you. Leading the way with 10 nomination is Denis Villeneuve’s Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller “Enemy,” which was somewhat overshadowed at the Toronto fest last year by the pair’s Hollywood collaboration, “Prisoners.” Gyllenhaal joins the Best Actor field along with two other notable non-Canucks, Brendan Gleeson and Daniel Radcliffe. Not present in the category is Xavier Dolan, but the boy wonder’s kinky noir “Tom at the Farm” (one of my 2013 Top 10) scored eight nods, including Best Picture. Also nominated in the top field: Canada’s unsuccessful Oscar submission “Gabrielle.” Full list of nominees after the jump. Keep up with the season at The Circuit.

Best Film

“The Dismantlement”

“Empire of Dirt”

“Enemy”

“The F-Word”

“Gabrielle”

“The Grand Seduction”

“Maïna”

“Tom at the Farm”

Best Direction

Sébastien Pilote, “The Dismantlement”

Denis Villeneuve, “Enemy”

Michael Dowse, “The F-Word”

Xavier Dolan, “Tom at the Farm”

Pedro Pires and Robert Lepage, “Triptyque”

Best Documentary

“Hi-Ho Mistahey”

“My Prairie Home”

“People of a Feather”

“Vanishing Point”

“Watermark”

Best Actor

Gabriel Arcand, “The Dismantlement”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Enemy”

Daniel Radcliffe, “The F-Word”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Grand Seduction”

Rajesh Tailang, “Siddharth”

Best Actress

Tatiana Maslany, “Cas & Dylan”

Cara Gee, “Empire of Dirt”

Gabrielle Marion-Rivard, “Gabrielle”

Kawennahere Devery Jacobs, “Rhymes for Young Ghouls”

Isabelle Guérard, “Rouge Sang”

Best Supporting Actor

Jay Baruchel, “The Art of the Steal”

Alexandre Landry, “Gabrielle”

Gordon Pinsent, “The Grand Seduction”

Pierre-Yves Cardinal, “Tom at the Farm”

Marc Labrèche, “Whitewash”

Best Supporting Actress

Florence Blain, “L’autre maison”

Jennifer Podemski, “Empire of Dirt”

Sarah Gadon, “Enemy”

Mackenzie Davis, “The F-Word”

Evelyne Brochu, “Tom at the Farm”

Best Original Screenplay

“The Art of the Steal”

“The Dismantlement”

“Empire of Dirt”

“Siddharth”

“Whitewash”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Enemy”

“The F-Word”

“The Grand Seduction”

“Tom at the Farm”

“Triptyque”

Best Cinematography

“Enemy”

“Maïna”

“Mama”

“The Meteor”

“Upside Down”

Best Original Score

“Enemy”

“Maïna”

“Rock Paper Scissors”

“Rouge Sang”

“Tom at the Farm”

Best Original Song

“Molly” from “Down River”

“Far Away” from “The Legend of Sarila”

“It’s No Mistake” from “The Right Kind of Wrong”

“A la Clare fontaine” from “Rouge Sang”

“Ivo/Moses” from “Stay”

Best Production Design

“The Dismantlement”

“Enemy”

“Louis Cyr: The Strongest Man in the World”

“Maïna”

“The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”

Best Costume Design

“The Colony”

“Louis Cyr: The Strongest Man in the World”

“Maïna”

“Molly Maxwell”

“The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”

Best Film Editing

“Amsterdam”

“The Dirties”

“Empire of Dirt”

“Enemy”

“Gabrielle”

Best Makeup

“The Colony”

“Cottage Country”

“Maïna”

“Mama”

“The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”

Best Sound

“Amsterdam”

“Gabrielle”

“The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”

“Siddharth”

“Tom at the Farm”

Best Sound Editing

“Amsterdam”

“Gabrielle”

“Louis Cyr: The Strongest Man in the World”

“The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”

“Tom at the Farm”

Best Visual Effects

“Enemy”

“Louis Cyr: The Strongest Man in the World”

“Mama”

“The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”

“Upside Down”