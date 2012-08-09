James Bond lines up with Javier Bardem and Bond girls in new ‘Skyfall’ poster

As the release date for the latest James Bond adventure, “Skyfall,” approaches, we’re receiving more and more intel on 007’s newest case file. The top secret photo below features Bond (Daniel Craig) with beauties Berenice Marlohe and Naomie Harris, and beast Javier Bardem, who plays the villain Raoul Silva, seen terrorizing Bond in the latest trailer.

Here, the blonde-haired baddie with mysterious ties to 007 looks like he means business, wearing a long black trench coat and matching turtleneck. Like all great Bond villains, Silva has a distinctive look.

Marlohe and Harris seem to represent the two types of Bond girls, with the former being a dressed-to-the-nines femmea fatale, and the latter a rough-and-tumble (but still hot) field agent ready for danger.

Not pictured are Dame Judi Dench, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw and Albert Finney.

“Skyfall” opens October 26 in the U.K., and November 9 in the U.S.