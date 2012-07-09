Jay-Z slates three shows at new Barclays Center NBA arena

When one is a part-owner of the Nets basketball team, it seems only appropriate one can christen the basketball team’s new arena. Jay-Z is that part-owner, and he’ll be opening the Barclays Center in the middle of Brooklyn on each night of Sept. 28-30.

Tickets for the 19,000 seat arena shows go up on Friday (July 13) at 10 a.m. EST, with 7,000 of those seats priced at less than $30 a piece. Who knows what Ticketmaster will do to that price, but fans can purchase through the website or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

“Jay-Z is the definitive artist to open Barclays Center,” said arena CEO Brett Yormark in a statement. “We are thrilled that such an iconic world-class entertainer, not to mention a Brooklynite, will take the borough”s biggest stage on three consecutive nights for what will surely be a historic experience for all fans.”

It’s no surprise that Hov is putting on a public display at the new NBA arena, as he’s become increasingly the face for the Nets franchise relaunch.

Jay-Z is also slated to perform at his own, inaugural Made In America festival in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend (Sept. 1 and 2) with other headliners like Pearl Jam and Skrillex. And as reported today, Jay-Z is joining Dr. Dre on a new Rick Ross track “3 Kings” from the latter’s new album “God Forgives, I Don’t.”