Jean Dujardin and Kristen Wiig cut a rug on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Fresh off “The Artist”‘s BAFTA dominance earlier today, we might as well post last night’s “Saturday Night Live” riff on Michel Hazanavicius’s film. Hey, when you hit SNL, you’ve really made it.
Jean Dujardin stopped by 30 Rock for a bit of shenanigans with gust host Zooey Deschanel and cast member Taran Killam for that French bit, “Le Jeunes de Paris.” It’s not particularly interesting and I’m sure any number of people across the country were thinking, “Who’s that guy?” But they’ll all remember back on this sketch when “The Artist” wins Best Picture in a couple of weeks.
Kristen Wiig made a quick appearance as Bérénice Bejo’s Peppy Miller, so I guess it was kind of neat to see her and fellow Oscar nominee Dujardin cut a rug. It’s not as good as Dujardin’s Funny or Die thing a few days ago, but it’ll do. Check out an embed of the sketch below. Meanwhile, here is HitFix’s Ryan McGee with a recap of the entire show.
For year-round entertainment news and awards season commentary follow @kristapley on Twitter.
Sign up for Instant Alerts from In Contention!
I saw this earlier today and I must say that it is one of the best skits SNL has offered up in a while. They should ask Dujardin to host!
One of their best skits in a while? What?
They’ve done this sketch before (not with Dujardin, obviously). It gets a very divisive reaction ever time given the simple and not outwardly funny nature of it (as well as the french part). I personally think it’s a blast each and every time, and was happy to see Dujardin show up.
M1, Yeah I agree. He should host.
It was wonderful to see him on SNL and Les Jeunes de Paris is always great (Taran Killam is a fantastic physical performer), but nothing last night (or likely all year) will top Nic Cage on Update. It was glorious.
Yeah, that was awesome.
Classic elements of a Nick Cage movie. 1) every line of dialogue is either shouted or whispered, and 2) Everything’s on fire.
“We’re sorry, but the clip you selected isn’t available from your location. Please select another clip.” is the worst message ever.
Try software UltraSurfe
I loved this!!! Of course, he did not say much, but who cares??? He can speak in French and I would not mind one bit. It was cute and fun to watch. Forget Clooney or Pitt, this man has true talent and charm!!!
And what, they’re both just phony hacks? Not that I disagree about Dujardin’s charm, though.
Joan of Arc? Are they shitting me? Ugh.
When they’re not particularly funny in the first place, they should know what not to touch.
Oh, I think you underestimate the number of people across the country who know who Dujardin is now.
Oh I think you underestimate the number of people across the country who know who Dujardin is.