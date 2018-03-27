UNIVERSAL PICTURES

Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern haven’t appeared in the same Jurassic Park movie since the original, back in 1993. He was in the underrated sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park; she wasn’t. She was in the properly-rated threequel, Jurassic Park III; he wasn’t. Neither of them were in Jurassic World, while Dr. Ian Malcolm makes a cameo appearance in the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, testifying in a court room about life, uh, finding a way, and Dr. Ellie Sattler is still enjoying a blissful dinosaur-free life. Or so we thought.

On Monday’s Watch What Happens Live, Goldblum fielded a phone call from a viewer, who asked, “I want to know from Jeff, can you give us any details about what you’re doing in the Jurassic [World] sequel? And were you being serious when you teased on the red carpet that Laura Dern might be in it as well?” The actor played coy, saying, “Maybe I said too much… I can’t divulge anything, but maybe, maybe, maybe…” (Typing the word “maybe” doesn’t do a Goldblum “maybe” justice. It’s a “maybe” made out of honey and silk and free sausages.)

He continued, “There’s gonna be another [Jurassic World] that some people may or may not be in. That’s all I can say.” Goldblum also made this face.

BRAVO

Jeff Goldblum was so preoccupied with whether or not he could tease Laura Dern that he didn’t stop to think if he should, and get our hopes up.