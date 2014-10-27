Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Cake’ performance sneaks into the Best Actress race

With early, festival-driven campaigns already ramping up (see: Julianne Moore in “Still Alice”) and sleeper candidates generating buzz (major question marks like Amy Adams in “Big Eyes”), the 2015 Best Actress race is tightening up. Is there room for surprises? Jennifer Aniston hopes so.
Words has arrived through the wire that Cinelou Films” distribution fledgling Cinelou Releasing has picked up the actress” dramedy vehicle “Cake” for release before the end of the year. The film played to mixed reviews at September”s Toronto Film Festival, but clearly Cinelou bigwigs Mark Canton and Courtney Solomon see awards potential. A press release indicates that the movie will have a one-week qualifying run in December before rolling out in January.
Based on a blacklisted script by Patrick Tobin and directed by “Phoebe in Wonderland” and “Beastly” director Daniel Barnz, “Cake” follows Claire (Aniston), a divorcee suffering from chronic back pain, the lingering effects of a car accident that left her face scared. Because we live in a world of Murphy”s Law, Claire is also dealing with the suicide of Nina (Anna Kendrick), a friend from her support group, who reappears whenever the woman pops too many pills. Forming a close bond with the deceased”s husband (Sam Worthington), Claire struggles to shake herself out of misery, fearing that she may wind up on the same path as Nina. Adriana Barraza, Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, Chris Messina, and Britt Robertson costar.
Despite all the tragedy, “Cake” offers laughs courtesy of Aniston”s wry sensibilities. Think “Bad Santa” with Valium instead of booze. A shaky narrative doesn”t help the actress shine at her full potential, but I agree with our own Gregory Ellwood that it”s some of the best acting Aniston has done in years. As he writes: “The makeup's off, but so are almost all of Aniston's familiar mannerisms we've seen in one studio comedy after another. Aniston makes you believe in Claire's pain. She makes you believe this character is at her lowest point and only she can pull herself out of it. There is no Oscar scene. There is no massive crying fit. It's a complete performance from beginning to end and she deserves the appropriate accolades for it.”
cake has been on the shelf for the last 46 days at least – it was shopped around at tiff but no takers. if she wants it to be shown good luck to her and if she wants to get a best actress nominee – means as usual the producers will need to spend on making sure that every person sees this movie and frankly in a year where there are so many better candidates it will remain to be seen – julianne amy reese jessica plus a few more others that will pop up. if people wanted to see j aniston so badly life of crime which released was a huge disaster but to each their own.
Good grief, you sound bitter. Companies often release their own films…Focus, Weinstein, Paramount, etc. And not for nothing, but Warner Bros. is distributing Cake internationally.
No Kate, Warner is not distributing internationally. Eagle is. Companies don’t usually distribute their own films either unless they already have a stake in a distribution firm unlike Cake producers who just formed one for this film because it didn’t sell.
Kate –
You’re talking apples and oranges. The companies you listed finance and distribute their own films. They don’t produce them independently, take them to the biggest film festival on the planet (TIFF) and then field offers from a small distributor (while leaking stories to Deadline about it in an attempt to solicit better offers) for close to 2 months before they announce they’ve formed their own distribution company and will self-release. Nobody was willing to pay a few million dollars for a Jennifer Aniston drama when her last movie, Life of Crime, made less than $265,000 at the box office – and probably the same amount on iTunes and POV. Plus the distributor was being asked to pay for an Oscar campaign that could cost up to $20 million (per Gold Derby). Who is going to voluntarily waste at least $5 million to purchase, distribute, market and mount a reasonable FYC campaign – with little guarantee that they’d see even 10% of their money back? Nobody. Cinelou had to raise that money themselves. Also, nowhere in the Deadline story does it say that Warner Brothers will distribute Cake internationally. It said they have a deal to distribute Cinelou Releasing’s films internationally but there was no specific mention of Cake being released in foreign markets. Aniston, without playing second fiddle to a male comedian or being part of an ensemble, can’t even put butts in seats in the United States. Life of Crime didn’t even get released internationally. I would think that WB will wait to see if there’s any domestic interest in Cake before they waste money trying to sell it in foreign markets.
i’m a total noob here, and not in the industry in any way (although working for years in l.a., you’re sort of on the periphery no matter what) so i hope i’m not stepping on toes or out of line, but … i read your reply with interest. i was surprised to read that TIFF was the largest film festival on the planet. i had imagined that maybe venice was, or cannes? i was thinking that TIFF was still relatively new. need to hone my google skillset, i guess. :)
Come on now, Jennifer Aniston as an Oscar nominee? The otherworldly Marion Cotillard has to win her second Oscar and Jennifer Aniston prepares herself for a first nomination, while Reese Witherspoon is clearly a lock for a second? Ugh! Give the marvellous and ridiculously overdue for a second Oscar Marion Cotillard the golden statuette for Best Actress at the 87th Academy Awards ceremony and acknowledge what ACTING TALENT really means. Marion should get the Oscar for both “The Immigrant” and “Two Days, One Night”. If I had to choose, though, I’d choose the latter. Her performance as the depressed Sandra in Dardennes Brothers’ latest masterpiece is like the eighth wonder of the world. Seriously, if this isn’t Oscar-worthy, nothing is.
I get that producers want to make money and have their picture seen, but I hate when they push for Oscar “buzz” and nominations by holding off till the end of December so it’s fresh in voters minds. If she is that good, they would remember it if it came out in spring. Cate Blanchett won last year and her movie was released way before Dec.
Despite claims on the internet that Disney plans a supporting campaign for Streep, I have yet to see any FYC’s and there’s always the possibility that the actors’ branch will nominate her in lead (as The Witch has always been considered a leading role) anyway so I would include her “in the mix” as well…