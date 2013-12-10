Joe Cornish directing ‘Star Trek 3’ rumors get red-shirted

(CBR) Apparently, “Attack the Block” director Joe Cornish won”t be helming “Star Trek 3” after all.

Slipped into Variety”s report about the addition of writers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay is a brief note that while “Paramount and Skydance were at one point in talks with “Attack the Block” helmer Joe Cornish, but he is no longer involved.”

That seems to echo recent comments by J.J. Abrams about Cornish”s potential involvement. “I don”t know if Joe Cornish is the guy,” he said. “My guess is that”s up in the air. I adore him and love him and can”t wait to see what he does next. Hopefully it will be “Star Trek”. Whatever it is, he”s brilliant. “Attack the Block” was one of my favorite movies of the year when it came out.”