Joe Cornish directing ‘Star Trek 3’ rumors get red-shirted

#Star Trek
and 12.10.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Apparently, “Attack the Block” director Joe Cornish won”t be helming “Star Trek 3” after all.

Slipped into Variety”s report about the addition of writers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay is a brief note that while “Paramount and Skydance were at one point in talks with “Attack the Block” helmer Joe Cornish, but he is no longer involved.”

That seems to echo recent comments by J.J. Abrams about Cornish”s potential involvement. “I don”t know if Joe Cornish is the guy,” he said. “My guess is that”s up in the air. I adore him and love him and can”t wait to see what he does next. Hopefully it will be “Star Trek”. Whatever it is, he”s brilliant. “Attack the Block” was one of my favorite movies of the year when it came out.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Trek
TAGSJJ ABRAMSjoe cornishParamount PicturesStar TrekStar Trek 3

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP