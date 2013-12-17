John Mayer and Katy Perry coo at each other in ‘Who You Love’ video: Watch

A few days ago, Beyonce and Jay Z showed us how they were “Drunk In Love,” today fellow real-life couple John Mayer and Katy Perry make googly eyes at each other for our voyeuristic pleasure in the video for languid, mid-tempo ballad “Who You Love.”

There”s something about watching a real couple singing and cooing at each other that feels a little strange to me, especially when you wonder if they”ll be together this time next year or if the video will serve as an embarrassing reminder of their forever love before forever ended (Yes, we’re also talking to you Kanye West and Kim Kardashian).

In the Sophie Mueller-directed clip, various couples hold on for dear life as they ride a bucking bronco in a symbol that love is a rough, exhilarating trip for all of us. It then switches to Mayer and Perry, looking like something out of “Little House on the Prairie,” holding each other closely and singing gently as they gaze meaningfully into each other”s eyes. It feels like we”re intruding on a personal moment, which is exactly the point. Perry looks seductively into the camera every now and then to show us the depth of her affection for Mayer.

Here”s hoping the crazy kids make it. If they don”t, they”ll certainly have a video to remind them of the days their hearts were intwined…before the ride got too rough.

