Josh Holloway tackles Aquaman, ‘Man of Steel’ rumors

and 01.21.14 5 years ago 2 Comments

(CBR) Is the artist formerly known as James “Sawyer” Ford about to become the sea”s greatest superhero? If so, it”s news to Josh Holloway – but that doesn”t mean he isn”t game.

“It hasn”t been brought to my attention by my people,” the “Lost” veteran and current “Intelligence” star told IGN about recent rumors connecting him to the delayed “Man of Steel” sequel, “so maybe they”re just floating it softly around, but that would be cool!”

Most rumors have connected Holloway to the role of Aquaman, as a means of setting up a “Justice League” movie. The wouldn”t comment on any specific roles he might be up for, except to say that he”s interested in the superhero scene – even if his new CBS series “Intelligence” might get in the way.

“I”m an actor, I like different roles. Batman movies are awesome, Marvel movies are awesome,” he said. “But we”ll see, I”m on a series right now. I think they usually want to sign you up for several movies and I don”t know if you can do that when you”re committed to a series.”

With or without Holloway, director Zack Snyder”s “Man of Steel” sequel flies into theaters on May 6, 2016 – unless it moves again.

