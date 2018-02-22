WB Games

DC’s film division has a tendency to throw everything at the wall to see if it works. A Joker movie with Martin Scorsese producing and Michael Bay adapting satiric anti-hero Lobo are just two recent ideas that have been floated around. Another: Batgirl, written and directed by Joss Whedon. However, Whedon has admitted he can’t crack the script, and he’s handing it off to someone else.

In an exclusive to The Hollywood Reporter, Whedon lays out why he’s departing:

“Batgirl is such an exciting project, and Warners/DC such collaborative and supportive partners, that it took me months to realize I really didn’t have a story,” Whedon told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. Referring to DC president Geoff Johns and Warners Picture Group president Toby Emmerich, Whedon added, “I’m grateful to Geoff [Johns, DC’s Chief Creative Officer] and Toby [Emmerich, head of Warner Bros.’ film division] and everyone who was so welcoming when I arrived, and so understanding when I… uh, is there a sexier word for ‘failed’?”

THR also notes that after Wonder Woman, under the stewardship of Patty Jenkins, broke box office records and nearly outgrossed Batman V. Superman worldwide, any male director helming a movie driven by women would be subject to more scrutiny. Which, in of itself, is a rather large hint as to what Warner Bros. is thinking for a new direction on Batgirl. It’s to be expected: At the beginning of the year, DC’s film division appointed a new head, Walter Hamada, and VP, Chantal Nong, so some changes were going to be inevitable. It’ll be interesting to see where DC decides to go next, as only Aquaman, Shazam!, and Wonder Woman 2 currently are heading to theaters.

