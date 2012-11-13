Joss Whedon’s ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ adds two new recruits

#Joss Whedon #Marvel
11.13.12 6 years ago

“S.H.I.E.L.D.” has picked up two new recruits.

Iain De Caestecker and Elizabeth Henstridge are joining the Joss Whedon-directed pilot about the covert agency spun off from last summer’s Marvel superhero smash “The Avengers.”

They join “E.R.” vet Ming-Na and Marvel movie universe regular Clark Gregg, who will somehow be reprising his role as Agent Coulson, last seen in “The Avengers.”

Coulson, along with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), has represented S.H.I.E.L.D. in multiple Marvel movies, including the “Iron Man” films, “Thor” and “Captain America: The First Avenger.”

The agency will likely continue to play a pivotal role to such upcoming Phase II films as “Iron Man 3,” “Thor: The Dark World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” so there’s a chance that the stars of the show could pop up on the big screen. 

The duo will both be a part of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s tech arm, with Henstridge playing Agent Gemma Simmons, while De Caestecker will play Agent Leo Fitz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Whedon is also co-writing the pilot for Marvel TV and ABC TV Studios along with his brother Jed Whedon and sister-in-law Maurissa Tancharoen (“Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog”).

Henstridge also starred in J.J. Abrams and Mark Schwahn’s “Shelter” pilot, while De Caestecker starred in the BBC’s BAFTA-winning “The Fades” and will soon be seen opposite James McAvoy in “Filth.” 

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joss Whedon#Marvel
TAGSCLARK GREGGELIZABETH HENSTRIDGEIAIN DE CAESTECKERJoss WhedonMarvelMing NaSHIELDTHE AVENGERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP