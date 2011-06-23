Julia Ormond in talks to play Superman’s mom in ‘Man of Steel’

Last week, we reported that Oscar-winner Russell Crowe will be playing Superman’s Kryptonian father, Jor-El, in Zack Snyder’s upcoming “Man of Steel” reboot. Now, Deadline.com reports, British actress Julia Ormond is in talks to play Supes’ mother Lara.

Crowe and Ormond will play the hero’s biological parents in early scenes on the doomed planet Krypton, before young Kal-El is sent to Earth where he’s raised in Smallville by Ma and Pa Kent (Diane Lane and Kevin Costner).

The man of Steel is being played by Henry Cavill (the upcoming “Immortals”), with Amy Adams (“The Fighter”) slipping into Lois Lanes’ shoes and Michael Shannon (“Boardwalk Empire”)Â portraying the villainous General Zod, a Kryptonian super-villain, bent on getting revenge against Jor-El and his super-son.

Snyder (“300,” “Watchmen”) is directing from a script by David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins,” “Dark City”). Christopher Nolan, the dream architect behind “Inception” and “The Dark Knight,” is executive producing for Warner Bros. and DC Comics.

Lara was played by Susannah York in the original Richard Donner “Superman” films, with Marlon Brando playing Jor-El.

Ormond recently appeared in Steven Soderbegh’s “Che” and David Fincher’s “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” She co-stars on “Law and Order: Criminal Intent,” now in its final season on the USA Network.

“The Man of Steel” is tentatively scheduled to open in December 2012.