Katy Perry announces new album name and release date with a truck: Look

#Katy Perry #Britney Spears
07.29.13 5 years ago

Katy Perry had a truckload of a good time announcing her new album title and release date.

A gold-painted semi-truck made its way through Hollywood today (July 29) with the words “Katy Perry,” “Prism” and “10.22.13” on it.

After fans started Tweeting photos at the singer, Perry confirmed that “Prism,” indeed, is the album title, due on Oct. 22.

“Find the ?#PRISM? semi, take a picture and I’ll RT you. Don’t worry, Los Angeles is just the first stop on the map,” Perry warned on Twitter. So look out for the truck in your hometown.

What do you think is in the truck? Candy? CDs? Fans?

As previously reported, Perry spent a night on the town with Britney Spears last night for the “Smurfs 2” premiere. She voices Smurfette in the film, and has also told E! News she secretly sang back-up on Spears’ “Oh La La” song, which rolls over the credits of the family movie.

[Photo courtesy Instagram user msgracevalerie]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Katy Perry#Britney Spears
TAGSBritney SpearsKATY PERRYoh la laprismSMURFS 2

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP