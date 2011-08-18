Katy Perry takes ‘Last Friday Night’ to the top of Billboard Hot 100

It”s a record-setting week for Katy Perry, as we previously reported, as “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)” reaches No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The tune is the fifth from Perry”s “Teenage Dream” to reach the summit, which ties her with Michael Jackson for the most No. 1s from one album: The King of Pop spawned five No. 1s from “Bad,” according to Billboard.



“Last Friday Night”s” ascent means LMFAO”s “Party Rock Anthem” featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock loosens its grip on the top spot after spending six weeks at No. 1 and falls to No. 2.

Maroon 5″s “Moves Like Jagger” featuring Christina Aguilera jumps 8-3, pushing Nicki Minaj”s “Super Bass” down one to No. 4. Bad Meets Evil”s “Lighters” featuring Bruno Mars stays as No. 5, while Lil Wayne”s “How To Love” remains at No. 6.

Former No. 1, Pitbull”s “Give Me Everything” slides 4-7, Foster the People”s “Pumped Up Kicks” soars 13-8 (making the group”s first top 10 hit), Britney Spears” “I Wanna Go” goes 7-9 and OneRepublic”s “Good Life” rises 11-10. The song previously peaked at No. 8.